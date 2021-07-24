Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Gollini

The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici

Tottenham have completed the capture of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent move at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici since the pair's arrival in north London.

Gollini, an Italy international, joins Spurs for the upcoming season, with a £13m ($18m) option to buy should his stay prove a fruitful one, per Sky Sports News.

