Tottenham boss Conte: Son's angry - and I like it!

Antonio Conte backed Heung-min Son amid his poor form and claimed that the 'anger' inside the player will help him overcome his goal drought.

Conte happy to see Son's anger

South Korean yet to score a goal this season

Spurs star won the Golden Boot last year

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korean forward has appeared in eight matches for Spurs thus far this season but, despite being prolific in the last campaign, is yet to find the back of the net even once.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Conte said, "I think Sonny, for sure, is not happy because he’s not scoring. It’s normal and I like that he’s a bit angry with this situation because it means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need (him). He’s a really important player for us. At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, and also your body, so it can happen. But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte may consider dropping Son in their upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City, with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski potentially flanking Harry Kane in attack.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Spurs take on Leicester City in the Premier League on September 17, where Son will be aiming to finally find the back of the net and get underway for the 2022-23 season.