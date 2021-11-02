Tottenham appoint ex-Chelsea manager Conte following Nuno sacking

Antonio Conte has been appointed Tottenham manager to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Italian signing an initial 18-month contract that includes an extension option.

Nuno only took the reins in north London back in June, but he lasted just four months before pressure from the disillusioned fan base led to another change being made.

Conte, who met his new squad for the first time on Tuesday morning, returns to the Premier League three years on from a stint at Chelsea that delivered top-flight title glory and an FA Cup triumph.

What's been said?

Conte expressed his delight after being named Spurs manager, telling the club's website : “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici, who previously worked with Conte at Juventus, added: “We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

Why did Spurs make a change?

Nuno had just 17 games in charge of Tottenham before the axe fell. He won only eight of those matches, suffering seven defeats.

He did collect five Premier League victories but suffered as many losses through 10 fixtures and was relieved of his duties with a star-studded but underperforming squad sat eighth in the table.

Conte’s coaching achievements

It is easy to see why Tottenham have turned to Conte in an hour of need, with the 52-year-old boasting an impressive track record.

He was an option considered by Spurs over the summer when a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho was sought. No deal was done then, but Spurs have finally got their man and will expect an upturn in fortune.

Since returning to Juventus in a coaching capacity back in 2011, Conte has enjoyed a memorable decade. He delivered three successive Serie A titles in Turin, winning 102 of his 151 games at the helm, before walking away in search of a new challenge.

Italy lured him into international management, with 25 fixtures as boss of the Azzurri, and he guided them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

A move to Chelsea was then made, with Conte claiming the Premier League crown during his debut campaign with the Blues and the FA Cup in his second before departing.

After spending a year away from football, Conte returned to his homeland with Inter in the summer of 2019.

Another domestic title was secured in 2020-21, 12 months on from reaching the Europa League final, but Conte left by mutual consent after just two seasons as the helm as financial struggles at San Siro came to light.

He has over 530 games as a manager to his name and eight major trophies, along with being a Manager of the Year winner in England and Italy.

Antonio Conte's coaching record

Team Games managed Wins Losses Win% Arezzo (2006) 12 1 4 8.33 Arezzo (2007) 15 8 4 53.33 Bari (2007-09) 67 32 13 47.76 Atalanta (2009-10) 14 3 7 21.43 Siena (2010-11) 44 22 8 50 Juventus (2011-14) 151 102 15 67.55 Italy (2014-16) 25 14 4 56 Chelsea (2016-18) 106 69 20 65.09 Inter (2019-21) 102 64 15 62.75

