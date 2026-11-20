Share Follow GOAL on Google

Declan Rice has become Roy Keane and Bryan Robson-esque, former England star Paul Ince has told GOAL, with Arsenal’s Premier League title winner considered to be one of the top three midfielders in world football. Ex-Manchester City ace Rodri sits at the top of that talent tree, but an all-action Three Lions talisman has taken up a standing among the global elite.

Advertisement

Record-breaking transfer to Arsenal

Few could have predicted that would be the case when seeing Rice - who was released by Chelsea as a youngster - step out of the academy ranks at West Ham. No definitive role had been nailed down at that point, with regular game time being seen at centre-half.

He eventually settled on a holding role in the middle of the park, with full potential being unlocked in the engine room. Rice captained the Hammers to Conference League glory in 2023.

A matter of weeks later, with his stock having been on the rise for some time, a record-breaking £105 million ($138m) transfer to Arsenal was completed - as he became the most expensive British player in history.

Game has changed with Gunners

Further progression and development has been enjoyed in north London, with the affable 27-year-old now more of a buccaneering No.8 - for club and country - than a water-carrying six that is happy to win the ball and move it quickly on to others.

Advertisement Advertisement

There has been talk of Rice becoming a Ballon d’Or contender, having seen international colleague Harry Kane claim that prize in 2026, with his value to any given cause clear to see - with a top-flight crown being captured with the Gunners last season.

Related Topics

Widely considered to be one of the most complete midfielders in world football, Rice can claim to rub shoulders with the very best in the business - leading to comparisons being drawn with iconic box-to-box performers that once starred for Manchester United and England.

One of the best in the business

Ince, who filled that role himself for the Red Devils and Three Lions, told GOAL - while speaking in association with freebets.com - when asked if Rice is a top-three midfielder on the planet: “Rodri's the best midfielder in the world.

Advertisement

“Jude Bellingham, would we class him as a midfielder? I don't know, he’s probably a 10. I think he's one of the best players in the world, Bellingham, without a doubt. But Rodri is the best midfielder.

“Declan Rice, to be honest, has been unbelievable. It was funny because he kind of did the same thing that I did. He left West Ham to go and move on to a bigger club, which I did, obviously under different circumstances. I left West Ham to go to Man United for £1 million and he left to go to Arsenal for £105 million, so there's a slight difference!

Advertisement

“I just think he's the all-round midfield player. I really do. I think he's got everything. He can cover the pitch, he can score goals, he's just all-round. You don't really get all-round midfield players nowadays. I think he's probably one of very few who does what he does. He gets box to box, he defends, he gets forward.

“I don’t really know anyone who does what he does - the Roy Keane type of thing, up and down, Bryan Robson. He does that, and no one else does that. Elliot Anderson doesn't do it at City. So, for me, yes, if you talk about one of the best players in the world, then hands down, he's definitely one of those.”

Advertisement

Ballon d’Or winner of the future?

Rice should now be at the peak of his powers, with enough experience being collected down the years to know how to bring the very best out of himself. Arsenal and England continue to benefit from that.

Whether he ever reaches Rodri’s level and joins the World Cup-winning Spaniard in the Ballon d’Or winners’ enclosure remains to be seen, but his career trajectory would suggest that he remains destined to reach the top.