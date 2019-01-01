Toni Duggan completes move to Atletico Madrid

The former Barcelona forward was heavily linked with a return to England with Manchester United, but has joined the Spanish champions

Toni Duggan has joined Spanish champions on a free transfer after her contract with Barcelona expired, signing a deal until 2021.

The international spent two seasons with the Catalan club in which she played 72 games and scored 29 goals in all competitions, winning the Copa de la Reina and Copa Catalunya in 2018.

Duggan also finished as a runner-up and twice a Primera Division runner-up, with Atletico winning the title by one point in 2017-18 and by six in the season just gone.

She left Barca midway through this summer's Women's World Cup, at which injury limited the former star to just three appearances as the Lionesses finished fourth in .

Rumours had linked the 28-year-old with a return to her homeland to join newly-promoted , who will compete in the FA Women’s this season.

However, Duggan will instead remain in and hope to bolster the reigning champions’ bid for a third successive league title.

"I am very happy to play at Atlético de Madrid," Duggan told the club's official website.

"It is a club that is very supportive of the women's team and the staff it has is very good.

"I am a creative player who can bring goals and assists.

"I am a winner and I come to the club to help you in everything I can in all competitions.

"Last season's game at the Wanda Metropolitano made me realise how big this club is," Duggan added, referring to the clash between Atletico and which attracted 60,739 fans - a world record crowd for a club match in women's football.

Article continues below

The forward is a welcome addition to an Atletico side who lost last season’s top-scorer, Jennifer Hermoso, to Barcelona earlier this summer.

No one in the Primera Division scored more than the Spain international last term, with her bagging 24 goals and also registering seven assists on the way to a league title.

Atletico have also lost Esther Gonzalez, who netted 13 times last term, but in Duggan and Charlyn Corral, whose 20 goals for last season were only bettered by Hermoso, the champions have two talented forwards who can replace the goals they have lost.