'Tonali is the most talented of all' - Totti wants to become Brescia midfielder's agent

The former Roma forward is keen to represent the Italian teenager, who has been backed for big things in the future

legend Francesco Totti has reiterated his admiration for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, admitting he would like to become the teenager’s agent.

Totti launched his new player agency in February as he looks to stay in the game in some capacity following his resignation as Roma club director in June last year.

The teenage Brescia starlet’s only made his professional debut less than three years ago, but he is already a full international and attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

, , and Milan are all reportedly tracking the midfielder, though Brescia owner and president Massimo Cellino has said it would take a huge offer in the region of €300 million (£256m/$330m) to persuade him to part with his prized asset.

Totti has already joined Tonali’s long list of admirers, tipping the 19-year-old to become one of the world’s best midfielders, but rather than just admire from afar, the former Italy forward has now revealed he wants to become the youngster’s representative as he thinks he is the best person to help his career.

In an Instagram live chat with former Azzurri team-mate Christian Vieri, Totti said: ”Now that I am intensely involved in scouting, I can only say that there are many good young players. Tonali is the most talented of all.

"I will definitely do everything I can to persuade him to join my agency. If he is smart, he will come if he doesn’t want to stand still. But even then it still depends on the market and when football resumes.”

Totti has previously said he believes Tonali will develop into one of the world's best players.

"He will become one of the strongest central midfielders in the world, like Gerrard, De Rossi or Lampard," he told TV presenter Paolo Bonolis during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

"He's a mix between Pirlo and [Gennaro] Gattuso too. He has everything a player can have.

"He has an incredible change of pace, he's technically good and he's always calm, both in important games and in easy games."

Aside from Tonali, the 43-year-old revealed he is also excited about the prospects of another young player on his books, but would not reveal the player's identity.

"My team tells me about the players and I have the last word. I am currently looking after an attacker from , but I won't reveal the name,” he added.