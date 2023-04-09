Todd Boehly reportedly consulted his friend and TV host James Corden about re-hiring Frank Lampard as Chelsea interim boss.

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly is still in the first year of his ownership of Chelsea, yet he is on his third manager. The decision to sack Graham Potter took many by surprise, but what was even more surprising was replacing him with ex-Blues boss Lampard on an interim basis. And, according to The Sun, he had some unusual help with the decision, with TV star Corden giving Boehly some advice on the appointment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Corden was apparently consulted by his friend Boehly over the decision to bring Lampard back to the club in a caretaker capacity, and The Late Late Show host gave his seal of approval. Lampard was in the dugout as Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wolves on Saturday and the size of his task became apparent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite a spending spree in the summer and January, Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League, 17 points off fourth-placed Manchester United. The American owner splashed over £600m in his first two transfer windows as Chelsea recruited 17 new players.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea face Real Madrid twice in the Champions League quarter-finals either side of a Premier League clash with high-fliers Brighton, who hammered the Blues 4-0 in the return fixture. Lampard will need results quickly if he is to savour anything from this season.