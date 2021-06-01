Tierney credits Arteta with 18-month improvement at Arsenal

The Scotland international is enjoying his time working with the Gunners boss, with his game taken to greater heights

Kieran Tierney believes he has improved all aspects of his game over the last 18 months, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta considered to be a driving force behind that development.

Injuries have stunted the Scotland international's progress at times, but a standing as a key man at Emirates Stadium has been taken up at just 23 years of age.

There is still plenty of potential to unlock in the buccaneering left-back, with Tierney of the opinion that Arteta - who has faced questions of his ongoing presence in north London - is the man to lift Arsenal to greater heights.

What has been said?

Tierney, who is readying himself for European Championship duty this summer, told the Scottish Sun of playing under Arteta: "I listen to everything the manager tells me, word for word.

"I love working with him, he’s helped me massively.

"If you can see the differences in my game in the last 18 months or so it’s because of Mikel Arteta and what his coaching staff have been telling me to do.

"I’ve been working on their advice every day. I’m really grateful for what the gaffer’s done for me."

The bigger picture

Tierney's prominent standing on a Premier League stage is ensuring that added responsibility must also be taken on when donning the colours of his country.

The former Celtic defender has no issue with that, with his current manager helping to raise confidence to a level that has the hard-working full-back pushing for a place among the global elite.

Tierney added on the message he has received heading into a major international tournament: "I had a meeting with the Arsenal manager and he just told me, ‘Go and express yourself with Scotland, enjoy yourself, bring energy to the team, bring energy to the camp’.

Article continues below

"He’s always so supportive of me, and tremendously positive. The manager always brings the best out of me.

"With regards Scotland for the Euros he also said, ‘Give everything you have, that’s how you get the best out of yourself, and it will help the team the most’."

Further reading