Tierney close to new five-year Arsenal deal

The 24-year-old, currently on Euro 2020 duty, is set to extend his stay in north London for the next half-decade

Kieran Tierney is close to signing a new five-year contract with Arsenal, one that would tie up the Scotland international's future at the Emirates Stadium until 2026, Goal can confirm.

The Isle of Man-born left-back has been a key figure for the Gunners since his arrival in 2019, impressing across successive campaigns for Mikel Arteta's side.

Now, the 24-year-old - who is currently on Euro 2020 duty with his country - looks set to be rewarded with a bumper long-term deal, and hopes it will be finalised in the coming days.

What will Tierney's new deal mean?

The defender's renewal in north London is a major boost for player and club, effectively quashing speculation over any potential future move for the immediate time being.

Having originally signed from Celtic, where he was a triple Scottish Premier League-winning player, Tierney's capture was viewed as a major arrival for Arsenal, and the Tartan Army star has done nothing to disabuse those notions since stepping onto the field for them.

A key player in their FA Cup triumph in 2019-20, the only drawback has been a string of frustrating injuries that has arguably hampered him from reaching even greater heights, with him unable to help avoid a European shortfall this term in the top-flight.

That he has stayed with Arsenal - even as they face a season without continental football - will only underline the notion that the Gunners' subpar 2020-21 campaign is merely a blip on the radar, and that they will be able to challenge once more next year.

The bigger picture

With Tierney signed up, Arteta will be able to turn to the rest of his summer plans, as he looks to reshape the Gunners for what could promise to be a new era. Others are likely to be let go, with David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka among the potential departures.

Article continues below

The Spaniard will face a tough test in restoring his side to top-four contention, but hopes to be able to pull it off.

A trip away to newly-promoted Brentford will ease them into the new Premier League season in August, but back-to-back games with Chelsea and Manchester City will hand them a sterner idea of what lies ahead.

Further reading