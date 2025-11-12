Where to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1) return home to Paycom Center on Wednesday night to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (7-3) in a marquee Western Conference showdown.

The Lakers enter this matchup sporting a 7-3 record, averaging 117.8 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA, while shooting a stellar 51.3% from the floor. However, they’re looking to rebound after a tough 122-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City continues to roll, sitting at 10-1 on the season and riding the momentum of a 114-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder have been sharp offensively, converting 47.1% of their field goals, placing them 16th in the league in shooting efficiency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Date Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, OK

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Lakers live on ESPN and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another standout performance for the Thunder. The dynamic guard poured in 35 points in 35 minutes, dished out 6 assists, and pulled down 7 rebounds. He was highly efficient, knocking down 11 of his 22 attempts from the field for a clean 50% shooting clip.

On the injury side, Oklahoma City has yet to issue an official update since it’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but several names are expected to remain unavailable. Lu Dort (right upper trap strain), Jalen Williams (right wrist rehab), Aaron Wiggins (left adductor strain), Kenrich Williams (left knee recovery), Thomas Sorber (ACL rehab), and Nikola Topic (post-surgery recovery) are all likely to sit out once again.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

On the other side, Luka Doncic played a key role in the matchup, finishing with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting (41.2%). In just 27 minutes of action, the Mavericks star added 11 assists and 5 rebounds, showcasing his usual all-around impact despite limited minutes.

For Los Angeles, the injury list remains lengthy, with LeBron James sidelined due to a right sciatica issue, Adou Theiro recovering from left knee surgery, and Gabe Vincent out with a left ankle sprain.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/09/25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers 136 - 120 04/07/25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers 99 - 126 11/30/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder 93 - 101 03/05/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 104 01/16/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder 112 - 105

More NBA news and coverage