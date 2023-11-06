'I've received threats' - Jenni Hermoso reveals she is working with a psychologist as Spain star looks to move on from Luis Rubiales World Cup kiss

Jenni Hermoso revealed she has benefited from the help of a psychologist following the Luis Rubiales kiss incident after Spain's World Cup final win.

Hermoso revealed that she regularly works with a psychologist to move on from the trauma that was caused by the Luis Rubiales World Cup kiss incident.

Former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Rubiales kissed Hermoso on her lips after the player collected her winner's medal following Spain's victory over England in Sydney.

She later confirmed that she had not consented to it, sparking a chain of events that included a mass walkout from Spanish players and backroom staff.

Finally, in October, FIFA's disciplinary committee ruled that Rubiales breached article 13 of the disciplinary code with his conduct after the Women's World Cup final, banning him from all football-related activity for three years.

In an interview with GQ, the 33-year-old forward revealed that the entire incident post Spain's World Cup triumph left a deep scar on her mind.

Hermoso said: "These weeks have been very difficult. Also having to tell it over and over again was hurting me a lot. But I know I had to let it go somehow.

"I continue working on it with the help of my psychologist, who I have been with for many years. For me, mental health is as important as daily training, like the hours I have to sleep to be able to go out on the field. Thanks to her I feel strong and I am not broken down or thinking about not wanting to play soccer anymore. I have not lost my enthusiasm."

The player further claimed that she received threats from certain corners for an incident that was not initiated by her.

She added: "I think that is why so much commotion has been generated and, specifically, so much damage has been caused to me. I have had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen or premeditated. I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to."

After the punishment was delivered by FIFA, Rubiales vowed to appeal his suspension and claimed that he would go to the 'last resort'.