Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Chelsea star! Bayern make offer for Kepa Arrizabalaga as German giants seek cover for Manuel Neuer

- Bayern sell Sommer and Neuer injured
- German side looking for new keeper
- Initial bid made for Chelsea's Kepa
WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are keen to sign a new goalkeeper after selling Yann Sommer to Inter while Neuer is recovering from a broken leg. Sky Sports Germany claim the Bundesliga giants have made an initial offer for Chelsea keeper Kepa. The report says the German side have offered him a season-long loan deal, with a subsequent purchase option.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have just signed Robert Sanchez, 25, from Brighton and it was expected he would compete with his fellow Spaniard for a place between the sticks at Stamford Bridge. Kepa is contracted at the Blues until 2025 but former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to be keen on a reunion with the 28-year-old.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Arrizabalaga signed from Athletic Club in 2018 for €80 million (£71m/$88m), the highest fee ever paid for a keeper. He has struggled for form and game time at Chelsea over the years and under Tuchel, the German manager preferred Edouard Mendy as his first-choice pick.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea begin their Premier League season against Liverpool on Sunday, whereas Bayern start their campaign at Werder Bremen on August 18.