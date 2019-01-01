Thomas Cook collapse: Can football fans get refund on cancelled planes, hotels & holidays?

The major collapse has already had far-reaching consequences, with hundreds of thousands of people affected

While television and the internet have made it much easier to follow the likes of , the appeal of making a proverbial pilgrimage to see live games endures.

In such cases, fans based outside of the country of the team they support must arrange to get flights and book hotels, while the same applies to those wishing to follow their team overseas.

Luckily for fans, a number of businesses facilitate package trips to see certain clubs in action and Thomas Cook was one of the chief operators.

However, the sudden collapse of that company in September 2019 has left many football fans in a state of limbo, unsure of what will happen and whether or not they will get their money back.

Will football fans get a refund on Thomas Cook trips?

Football fans should be entitled to refunds on money paid for Thomas Cook hospitality trips and clubs are working with the business in an attempt to address any issues.

The ABTA, travel insurance companies and credit card providers may be able to help individuals who have been affected.

Thomas Cook had a number of partnerships with some of the Premier League's top clubs, including Manchester United, , , and .

Liverpool released a statement indicating that they would "continue to liaise with Thomas Cook to assess the impact on supporters who have purchased hospitality packages from them".

The club also added: "Our priority is to resolve the impact on those supporters for the next two home games at Anfield – Salzburg on Wednesday, October 2 and on Saturday, October 5."

Reds fans can fill out a form on the club's official website and they will then be contacted by the club to take them through the next steps.

Manchester United have said that they "want to help minimise the impact on our loyal fans that have purchased match tickets or travel from Thomas Cook."

The Old Trafford club set up a web page dedicated to resolving problems related to Thomas Cook's collapse.

They have encouraged supporters who have been affected to email the club directly with copies of their Thomas Cook bookings so that they can avail of replacement tickets.

Manchester United have also said that they will be willing to help supporters who wish to make claims for refunds through the ABTA.

Chelsea will organise and pay for travel costs for those who booked a trip to see their clash against on October 2.

The Blues have indicated that they will also cover the costs of travel to the October 6 game against , but supporters will have to make alternative arrangements for games versus and .

Tottenham have advised anyone who feels they will be affected by the development to contact the club's 'Supporter Services' - you can find the club directory here.

Thomas Cook: What happened?

Thomas Cook ceased trading on Monday September 23, 2019 after the company entered compulsory liquidation, having failed to secure the £250 million ($310m) required to keep it afloat.

The collapse of the company - after 178 years of business - threatens in the region of 22,000 jobs, according to the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers have been affected by the news, including football fans who have purchased hospitality packages through Thomas Cook Sport.

Reports have suggested that the collapse has triggered the biggest ever peacetime repatriation in the United Kingdom, with authorities helping approximately 150,000 British tourists return home.