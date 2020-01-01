Thiago Silva out to emulate Luiz, Willian & Ramires as Chelsea’s latest Brazilian star

The experienced South American believes he has settled quickly into life at Stamford Bridge and is now looking to leave his mark

Thiago Silva wants to become the latest Brazilian success story at , with the experienced defender looking to emulate the efforts of David Luiz, Willian and Ramires.

The Blues boast a rich history when it comes to embracing Samba steel and flair.

Silva is following in some illustrious footsteps, and he is determined to make the most of that opportunity by writing his own piece of football folklore at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

The 36-year-old defender told the club’s official website: “Not so long ago David Luiz was here with Willian, Oscar, Ramires and Diego Costa, who has dual nationality with but he’s Brazilian.

“They were all Brazilians who were successful here at Chelsea and I hope that I can do a bit of what they all did here and that I can blaze a trail to victory.

“I’m really happy here and there’s no doubt that Chelsea in are even more popular.”

Questions were asked of whether Silva could adjust to the demands of Premier League football after he arrived in west London as a free agent, with age and a language barrier seemingly working against him, but the former star has become a key part of Frank Lampard’s plans.

“I think I’m adapting well,” he added.

“It has been easy for me. I’m a guy who likes his home, I’m close to my family so in this regard, my family have helped me a lot. Adapting isn’t always easy but I’ve surprised myself, not just with the English culture but the fact the football here is different to where I’ve been.

“It’s a team that I liked to watch and if you imagine yourself being in the team, despite being on the outside, you see how much the team could still improve.

Article continues below

“The team is really young and I came to improve alongside them even more and fight to win the competitions we’re competing in.”

Silva has helped to plug the defensive leaks that had been holding Chelsea back, with the Blues collecting clean sheets in nine of their last 14 games across all competitions.

They will be hoping for another shutout at on Saturday, with Lampard’s men free to focus on their Premier League title-chasing efforts after booking a place in the last 16 of the .