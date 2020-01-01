Thiago would add skill to Liverpool midfield 'workhorses', says former Reds star Hamann

The former Anfield player feels that the Bayern Munich creator would do well on Merseyside, bringing a technical precision to Jurgen Klopp's vision

Thiago Alcantara would prove a skilled addition to 's squad if the Spaniard was to sign for the Reds next season, according to old club favourite Dietmar Hamann.

The former Anfield star, who was a member of Rafa Benitez's -winning side in 2005, believes that the creator could bring a technical nous to Jurgen Klopp's side were he to swap the for the Premier League.

Thiago has been at the Allianz Arena for the better part of a decade but could look set to bring the curtain down on his time with the German champions and make the move to , with Merseyside a touted destination.

More teams

Speaking as the European football season builds to a belated climax following the coronavirus pandemic-enforced suspension, Hamann noted that the 29-year-old skewed older than Liverpool would likely prefer, but that his skill could arguably trump all other concerns.

"He doesn't quite fit the profile of the Reds' transfer policy at his age," the former international midfielder told Abendzeitung. "Regardless, a transfer would make sense in my eyes.

"Jurgen Klopp has more workhorses in his midfield with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita. He could use an intricate technical player like Thiago well.

"On the other hand, he will surely have a new contract at Bayern waiting to be signed. I would be surprised if he was not offered a lot to stay."

Article continues below

Further pressed on how much Thiago could be sold for if he were to exit the Bavarian giants, Hamann admitted that he would expect Liverpool to drive a hard bargain, acknowledging that the player's place in the relative pecking order under Hansi Flick may play a part in his price.

"Liverpool certainly want to keep the cost down," he added. "Thiago is 29 now, and when everyone is fit in the Bayern midfield - Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller - he starts on the bench.

"Thiago certainly has his brilliant moments. I like to watch him, but he's never played in a Champions League final for Bayern. The bottom line is that he's one of the most likely options for Liverpool to pursue, for me."