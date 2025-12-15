The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Live stream, date, start time, nominees & how to watch

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 ceremony is high on the list of the most anticipated events in the football calendar.

This event celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world’s best footballers, coaches, goalkeepers and top moments, with stars and fans alike from across the globe gathering to find out who will be crowned winners across the various categories.

The date parameters for award nominations include all achievements marked between August 11, 2024, and August 2, 2025. This period means that players who excelled in last season’s Champions League, their respective domestic leagues, the Women’s Euro 2025, and the inaugural Men’s Club World Cup will likely dominate the nominations.

The other core categories include Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach of the Year. The annual Puskas Award, a fan favorite that honors the best goal scored within the same date parameters, will also be presented.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming awards, including the lists of nominees, how to vote, when it is and more.

When do The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 take place?

Date: December 16, 2025 Time: 5 pm GMT / 12 pm ET Venue: Fairmont Katara Hall, Doha, Qatar

Proceedings are expected to start at around 5 pm GMT (12 pm ET).

How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 - live stream

Country TV channel International FIFA+

Fans worldwide can watch the ceremony live for free via the official FIFA website and FIFA+ platform, with coverage beginning at the scheduled start time.

No cable login is required - simply visit FIFA’s digital platforms at the time of the broadcast.

Who are the nominees for The Best Awards 2025 men's prize?

Getty Images

Player Club team National team Ousmane Dembele PSG France Achraf Hakimi PSG Morocco Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Nuno Mendes PSG Portugal Cole Palmer Chelsea England Pedri Barcelona Spain Raphinha Barcelona Brazil Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Vitinha PSG Portugal Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain

Who are the nominees for The Best Awards 2025 women's prize?

IMAGO / Björn Reinhardt

Player Club team National team Sandy Baltimore Chelsea France Nathalie Bjorn Chelsea Sweden Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Lucy Bronze Chelsea England Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Spain Temwa Chawinga Kansas City Current Malawi Kadidiatou Diani Lyon France Melchie Dumornay Lyon Haiti Patri Guijarro Barcelona Spain Lindsey Heaps Lyon United States Lauren James Chelsea England Chloe Kelly Man City, Arsenal England Ewa Pajor Barcelona Poland Claudia Pina Barcelona Spain

FIFA Puskas Award 2025 nominees

Getty Images

Player Match Date Alerrandro Vitoria vs Cruzeiro 19 August 2024 Alessandro Deiola Cagliari vs Venezia 18 May 2025 Pedro de la Vega Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders 31 July 2025 Santiago Montiel Independiente vs Independiente Rivadavia 11 May 2025 Amr Nasser Al Ahly vs Pharco 17 April 2025 Carlos Orrantia Queretaro vs Atlas 16 April 2025 Lucas Ribeiro Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund 21 June 2025 Declan Rice Arsenal vs Real Madrid 8 April 2025 Rizky Ridho Persija Jakarta vs Arema 9 March 2025 Kevin Rodrigues Kasimpasa vs Rizespor 9 February 2025 Lamine Yamal Espanyol vs Barcelona 15 May 2025

FIFA Marta Award (Women’s Goal of the Year) 2025 nominees

Getty Images

Player Match Date Jordyn Bugg North Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign 22 March 2025 Mariona Caldentey Olympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal 27 April 2025 Ashley Cheatley Brentford vs Ascot United 3 November 2024 Kyra Cooney-Cross Germany vs Australia 28 October 2024 Jon Ryong-jong Korea DPR vs Argentina 2 September 2024 Marta Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current 17 November 2024 Vivianne Miedema Wales vs Netherlands 5 July 2025 Kishi Nunez Argentina vs Costa Rica 8 September 2024 Lizbeth Ovalle Tigres vs Guadalajara 3 March 2025 Ally Sentnor USA vs Colombia 20 February 2025 Khadija Shaw Hammarby vs Manchester City 21 November 2024

Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 nominees

Getty Images

Coach Team Javier Aguirre Mexico Mikel Arteta Arsenal Luis Enrique PSG Hansi Flick Barcelona Enzo Maresca Chelsea Roberto Martinez Portugal Arne Slot Liverpool

Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 nominees

Getty Images

Coach Team Sonia Bompastor Chelsea Jonatan Giraldez Lyon Seb Hines Orlando Pride Renee Slegers Arsenal Sarina Wiegman England

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 nominees

Getty Images

Player Club team National team Alisson Becker Liverpool Brazil Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG, Man City Italy Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany David Raya Arsenal Spain Yann Sommer Inter Milan Switzerland Wojciech Szczesny Barcelona Poland

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 nominees

Getty Images

Player Club team National team Ann-Katrin Berger Gotham FC Germany Cata Coll Barcelona Spain Christiane Endler Lyon Chile Hannah Hampton Chelsea England Anna Moorhouse Orlando Pride England Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC, Brighton Nigeria Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd United States

How are The Best Awards 2025 decided?

The voting for the awards is split equally among four sources:

Captains of all FIFA-registered national teams. One nominated coach per national team. One nominated journalist per country. An online fan vote.

Each of these four groups selects their top three nominees in each category, awarding five, three, or one point to their choices.

The nominee with the highest total number of points from across all four voting groups wins the award.

In addition, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11.

2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 – 26 finalists

Getty Images/GOAL

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool / Brazil)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid / Belgium)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City / Italy)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool / Real Madrid / England)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona / Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool / Netherlands)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain / Morocco)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain / Brazil)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

William Saliba (Arsenal / France)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City / Napoli / Belgium)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid / AC Milan / Croatia)

João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)

Pedri (Barcelona / Spain)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid / Uruguay)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

Forwards

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami / Argentina)

Raphinha (Barcelona / Brazil)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr / Portugal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 – 26 finalists

Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)

Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain, England)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, Nigeria)

Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

Ellie Carpenter (OL Lyonnes / Chelsea, Australia)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)

Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)

Vicky López (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona / Chelsea, England)

Forwards

Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal / Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)

Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)

Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)