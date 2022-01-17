The Best Awards 2021: How to watch & what time ceremony starts
The stage is set in Zurich, Switzerland, as 'The Home of FIFA' gets ready to host The Best Awards 2021.
Some of football's leading lights will be on show, with gongs being handed out to the top players in the men's and women's games, as well as the best managers over the past season.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch it live, as well as the time it starts, presenters and nominees.
How to watch & stream The Best Awards 2021 live
FIFA's official YouTube channel and the official FIFA website will be streaming The Best Awards 2021 live.
You can watch the ceremony live on YouTube here or else tune in via FIFA.com here.
Fans will also be able to follow updates from the awards on FIFA's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.
GOAL will also be bringing you coverage as it happens, so stay tuned to our website and social platforms.
What time does The Best Awards 2021 ceremony start?
For football fans in the UK, The Best Awards 2021 ceremony starts at 6pm GMT on Monday January 17, 2022.
If you are in the U.S. wishing to tune in, the kick-off time is 2pm ET or 10am PT.
With a wide spread of awards to present, including the FIFPro World 11 and FIFA Puskas Award, it is expected to run for a number of hours.
Who is presenting The Best Awards 2021?
Television presenter Reshmin Chowdhury will be presenting The Best Awards 2021 along with former Newcastle United, Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.
Chowdhury will be familiar to football fans who follow football on networks such as BT Sport, talkSPORT, BBC and Eurosport, while Jenas, in addition to being a former professional player, is a regular on BBC's Match of the Day.
Who is nominated for The Best Awards 2021?
Lionel Messi is in the running for The Best Men's Player award, along with last year's winner Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah.
Two Barcelona players are among the nominees for The Best Women's Player award, as one of Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas look to beat Chelsea's Sam Kerr to the award.
The Best Men's Player 2021 nominees
Player
Club
Nationality
Lionel Messi
Barcelona / PSG
Argentina
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
Poland
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Egypt
The Best Women's Player 2021 nominees
Player
Club
Nationality
Jennifer Hermoso
Barcelona
Spain
Sam Kerr
Chelsea
Australia
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
Spain
