'I can't answer' - Ten Hag admits he still doesn't know when Sancho will return to Man Utd squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that Jadon Sancho's return date is still unknown, despite him returning to training on Tuesday..

Sancho hasn't played since October

Returned to training on Tuesday

Ten Hag unsure when he will feature again

WHAT HAPPENED? The England winger was allowed to rejoin team-mates at Carrington after a spell on the sidelines at Ten Hag's request due to his struggles both "physically and mentally". However, despite this milestone in Sancho's recovery, the Dutchman provided little update on his return to action, revealing that he was not considered for selection for United's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can’t answer that question," Ten Hag told reporters after that match. "He’s making the next step. Yesterday, he was in training for the first time - the final training session before the game. We will extend that in the coming days and go step by step."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has struggled to offer a return on the £75m ($90m) United spent on him in 2021, registering just five goals and three assists in his opening season. Since Ten Hag took over, the 22-year-old has featured only 14 times, with his last appearance coming against Chelsea in mid-October. The individual regime prepared by Ten Hag in early December aimed to prepare the winger for United's return to club football after the World Cup, but it appears this has not been successful.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? Despite Ten Hag's reticence, the winger being back in training would suggest that his return to the United squad - at the very least on the bench - is not too far away.