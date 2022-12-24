'This tackle is not acceptable!' - James Maddison angered by 'horrific challenge' in Leicester youth match

James Maddison and Brendan Rodgers hit out at a horrible tackle that left Leicester prospect Will Alves with an ACL injury.

Youth player badly injured by nasty tackle

Faces nine months out with ACL issue

Maddison and Rodgers hit out at challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Alves, 17, sustained the injury after a reckless challenge from Wolves youngster Caden Voice during an FA Youth Cup clash this week. Alves faces around nine months out now, coming as a huge blow to Leicester as he is regarded as one of their brightest prospects. He had featured for the senior team in the Carabao Cup the evening before the youth clash.

WHAT THEY SAID: Maddison took to Twitter to criticise the tackle, saying: "Wasn’t sure whether to comment on this publicly but feel like it really needs to be looked at.

"This tackle is not acceptable in any way. I’m devastated for young Will. A brilliant kid with a bright future now having to recover from this horrific challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers also voiced his displeasure about the incident, telling reporters: "It’s a sad one for us. We lost one of our young talents, Will Alves, who came on in the MK Dons game."

"He wanted to play in the Youth Cup game the night after and played in that. They went through in the tie, our Under-18s, but he was taken out with one of the worst challenges I’ve seen on a football field."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? The Foxes are in action again on Monday when they take on Newcastle in their first game since before the World Cup.