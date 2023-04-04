Switzerland to host Women's Euro 2025! Swiss beat out competition from France, Poland and a Nordic joint-bid

Women's Euro 2025 will be held in Switzerland after the country was selected over bids from Poland, France and four Nordic countries.

Switzerland awarded host duties

Beat out strong competition

Automatically qualify for Euro 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The news was confirmed following a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England will enter the competition as reigning champions, having beaten Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley last summer. Unlike in the men's equivalent, just 16 teams will battle it out for the trophy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is understood that the following host cities were included Switzerland's bid: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St, Gallen, Lucerne, Sion, Lausanne and Thun. The final seems likely to be played at St. Jakob Park in Basel, the largest stadium in the country.

IN A PHOTO:

Can the Lionesses defend their crown in two years time?

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Qualification for the tournament is not scheduled to get underway until February 2024, after the conclusion of the inaugural Women's Nations League. Switzerland are the only team guaranteed of a spot in the competition as hosts.