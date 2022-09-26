Sweden vs Slovenia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Sweden welcome Slovenia to face them at Friends Arena in a Group B4 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
Sweden vs Slovenia date & kick-off time
Game:
Sweden vs Slovenia
Date:
September 27, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Sweden vs Slovenia on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Sweden squad & team news
It has been a dismal Nations League campaign for Sweden, with just three points to their name, and they find themselves poised for the drop to the C tier.
But this last game means destiny remains in their own hands, with the chance to turn the corner. Victory would secure safety - any other result will condemn them.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Olsen, Linde, Nordfeldt, Wahlstedt
Defenders
Andersson, Lindelöf, Hien, Gudmundsson, Augustinsson, Ousou, Kurtulus, Sundgren
Midfielders
Claesson, Cajuste, Forsberg, Karlström, Wålemark, Elanga, Svanberg, Olsson, Kulusevski
Forwards
Isak, Gyökeres, Quaison
Slovenia squad and team news
Two points ahead of their hosts, Slovenia will likely feel hard done by if they fail to cling on for a result in this encounter - but that is what they must do.
A draw will be enough, but knowing their hosts must chase the win, do they fight fire with fire or shut up shop at the back?
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Belec, Vekić
Defenders
Mevlja, Stojanović, Bijol, Balkovec, Blažič, Stanković, Gorenc, Karničnik, Sikošek, Brekalo
Midfielders
Kurtić, Zajc, Črnigoj, Lovrić, Čerin, Gnezda, Elšnik, Horvat
Forwards
Verbič, Šporar, Šeško, Zahović, Mlakar