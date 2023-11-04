Super sub John Kennedy! Fluminense win first-ever Copa Libertadores in extra-time classic with Boca Juniors

Substitute John Kennedy scored and then was promptly sent off as Fluminense secured their first ever Copa Libertadores by beating 10-man Boca Juniors.

Fluminense beat Boca Juniors

First Copa Libertadores title

Kennedy scores extra-time winner

TELL ME MORE: The Brazilian side started the brighter and enjoyed 80% possession in the opening 20 minutes before taking the lead eight minutes before the break when Keno raced down the right, found Cano, who peeled off the defender and slotted home with aplomb. Andre, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, was running the show in Fluminense's midfield for the first 50 minutes but the Argentinians grew into the contest and equalised courtesy of Luis Advincula's dipping strike from the edge of the box 18 minutes from time. A dramatic extra-time period followed, kick-started by substitute Kennedy - who was already on a booking - hammering home his side's second in the 99th minute, only to be sent off after celebrating with the crowd. Frank Fabra was then red carded for Boca due to slapping Nino just before the extra-time interval and Guga hit the woodwork for Fluminense with five minutes remaining, but it didn't matter as they held on for a 2-1 win at Maracana Stadium on Saturday night.

THE MVP: German Cano has been a revelation for Fluminense in this competition. The 35-year-old ended up scoring 13 goals in this competition this season, whereas his entire team contributed just 13. Kennedy grabbed the winner, but he also got himself needlessly sent off - Cano delivered throughout.

THE BIG LOSER: Edinson Cavani had an off night. Some of his decision-making in the final third was poor, he seemed to not link up well with team-mate Miguel Merentiel, and he spurned some good opportunities. For a player of vast experience, the 36-year-old did not step up to the plate when needed and was substituted in the 78th minute.

Article continues below

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Fluminense are next in action on Wednesday against Internacional, whereas Boca face San Lorenzo on the same day.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐