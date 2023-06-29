‘Super’ Paul Mullin wins back-to-back Wrexham Player of the Year awards after hitting 47 goals in record-breaking season

Paul Mullin, who Wrexham fans consider to be “super”, has been named the Dragons’ Player of the Year for a second successive season.

Striker star in title-winning campaign

Landed three top awards

Hoping for more of the same in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific striker hit 47 goals across all competitions in 2022-23 – with 38 of those helping to secure the National League title in record-breaking style, while the other nine saw him land the FA Cup Golden Ball. Mullin claimed 60 per cent of the supporter vote in Wrexham’s POTY poll, allowing him to become just the fifth player in the club’s history to win that prize in back-to-back campaigns.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wrexham said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Mullin hit four hat-tricks, against Maidstone, Farnborough, Solihull Moors and Oldham Athletic. He also hit two in the season’s final home game – against Boreham Wood – to seal the National League title and promotion to EFL League Two. He follows current team-mate Luke Young, and former players Kevin Russell, Mike Williams and Gary Bennett in winning the award in two consecutive seasons.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elliot Lee took second place in the supporter vote, following a memorable debut season in North Wales for him, while Ben Tozer – who played every minute of a stunning title-winning campaign – finished third.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin also claimed Wrexham’s top scorer award and was named Players’ Player of the Season, with the 28-year-old hoping to maintain his high standards in League Two next season while also pushing for a call-up to the senior Wales squad.