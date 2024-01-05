Super Bowl winners: Full list of American football NFL champions

GOAL takes a look at all the past winners of one of America's most prestigious competitions, the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the ultimate American sporting event, a yearly extravaganza that goes beyond sports to become a worldwide juggernaut. Since its inception in 1967, the National Football League (NFL) championship game has progressed beyond just a simple athletic occasion, into an elaborate display of entertainment, promotion, and group celebration. The NFL season culminates with the Super Bowl, which usually takes place in late January or early February.

GOAL, here studies the complete outlook of the sport discussing the past winners and some standout MVPs from the prestigious tournament.

List of Super Bowl Winners

The Super Bowl was first won by Green Bay back in 1967 when they defeated Kansas City who are currently the reigning champions of the competition after winning it in 2023. GOAL provides a detailed list of all the teams that have won the prestigious prize between 1967 and 2023.

NumberDateResultSite
IJan 15, 1967Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
IIJan 14, 1968Green Bay 33, Oakland 14Orange Bowl (Miami)
IIIJan 12, 1969New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7 Orange Bowl (Miami)
IVJan 11, 1970Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)
VJan 17, 1971Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 Orange Bowl (Miami)
VIJan 16, 1972Dallas 24, Miami 3Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)
VIIJan 14, 1973Miami 14, Washington 7 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
VIIIJan 14, 1974Miami 24, Minnesota 7Rice Stadium (Houston)
IXJan 12, 1975Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)
XJan 18, 1976Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 Orange Bowl (Miami)
XIJan 9, 1977Oakland 32, Minnesota 14Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
XIIJan 15, 1978Dallas 27, Denver 10Superdrome (New Orleans)
XIIIJan 21, 1979Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 Orange Bowl (Miami)
XIVJan 20, 1980Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
XVJan 25, 1981 Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10Superdrome (New Orleans)
XVIJan 24, 1982San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21Silverdome ( Pontiac, Mich.)
XVIIJan 30, 1983Washington 27, Miami 17Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
XVIIIJan 22, 1984Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
XIXJan 20, 1985 San Francisco 38, Miami 16Stanford (Calif.) Stadium
XXJan 26, 1986 Chicago 46, New England 10Superdrome (New Orleans)
XXIJan 25, 1987New York Giants 39, Denver 20Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
XXIIJan 31, 1988Washington 42, Denver 10Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego)
XXIIIJan 22, 1989 San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami)
XXIVJan 28, 1990 San Francisco 55, Denver 10Superdrome (New Orleans)
XXVJan 27, 1991New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
XXVIJan 26, 1992 Washington 37, Buffalo 24Metrodome (Minneapolis)
XXVIIJan 31, 1993 Dallas 52, Buffalo 17Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
XXVIIIJan 30, 1994Dallas 30, Buffalo 13Georgia Dome (Atlanta)
XXIXJan 29, 1995San Francisco 49, San Diego 26Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami)
XXXJan 28, 1996 Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)
XXXIJan 26, 1997 Green Bay 35, New England 21Superdrome (New Orleans)
XXXIIJan 25, 1998 Denver 31, Green Bay 24Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)
XXXIIIJan 31, 1999 Denver 34, Atlanta 19Pro Player Stadium (Miami)
XXXIVJan 30, 2000St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16Georgia Dome (Atlanta)
XXXVJan 28, 2001 Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
XXXVIFeb 3, 2002New England 20, St. Louis 17Superdrome (New Orleans)
XXXVIIJan 26, 2003 Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)
XXXVIIIFeb 1, 2004 New England 32, Carolina 29Reliant Stadium (Houston)
XXXIXFeb 6, 2005 New England 24, Philadelphia 21Alltel Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)
XLFeb 5, 2006 Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 Ford Field (Detroit)
XLIFeb 4, 2007Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17Dolphin Stadium (Miami)
XLIIFeb 3, 2008 New York Giants 17, New England 14University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
XLIIIFeb 1, 2009 Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
XLIVFeb 7, 2010New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17Sun Life Stadium (Miami)
XLVFeb 6, 2011Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
XLVIFeb 5, 2012 New York Giants 21, New England 17 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
XLVIIFeb 3, 2013 Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
XLVIIIFeb 2, 2014Seattle 43, Denver 8 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
XLIXFeb 1, 2015 New England 28, Seattle 24University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
LFeb 7, 2016 Denver 24, Carolina 10 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
LIFeb 5, 2017New England 34, Atlanta 28NRG Stadium (Houston)
LIIFeb 4, 2018Philadelphia 41, New England 33U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
LIIIFeb 3, 2019New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
LIVFeb 2, 2020Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
LVFeb 7, 2021Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
LVIFeb 12, 2022Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
LVIIFeb 13, 2023Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

Two teams share the podium for the most Super Bowl wins in the history of the competition with Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots winning the prestigious tournament six times. The Steelers first got their hands on the trophy in 1975 when they won IX th edition of the competition beating Minnesota in the finals.

New England Patriots, on the other hand, reached two finals but were handed a heartbreak at the final step twice before beating St. Louis in 2002 to win their first of six Super Bowls. They won their last of the lot in 2019 when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Who won the first Super Bowl?

Green Bay Packers won the inaugural edition of the Super Bowl when they defeated Kansas City 35-10 back in 1967. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum witnessed the iconic moment when the Green Bay Packers laid their hands on the prestigious prize. The Packers carried on the momentum winning the trophy back-to-back as they were crowned Super Bowl champions in the second season as well after defeating Oakland 33-14.

Why is it called the Super Bowl?

The AFL-NFL merger was one of the biggest mergers that took place in 1966 but the only problem was finding a suitable name for the championship competition.

In 1960, after the unfortunate passing away of former National Football League Commissioner Bart Bell a new chief had to be appointed. A young Pete Rozelle was then given the opportunity at the age of 33 as he became the new NFL Commissioner.

Six years later, The AFL-NFL merger happened which was one of the biggest mergers that took place in 1966 but the only problem was finding a suitable name for the championship competition. Rozelle had multiple ideas for the name of the tournament with the “The Big One" and "Pro Bowl" being some suitable options but they never took off. Rozelle then labelled the competition "The AFL-NFL World Championship Game" but unfortunately it was too long for headlines and was struck out.

Later Lamar Hunt, the main founder of the American Football League and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, had the idea of naming it the "Super Bowl". Hunt's son Lamar Hunt Jr. later elaborated that his father got the idea from one of his son's toys called the "Super Ball".

What is the Super Bowl prize money?

When the event was held for the first time back in 1967, the winners of the competition were awarded a paycheck of $15,000 each while the losers garnered a sum of $7,500 apiece.

Fast-forward to 2023, the Super Bowl prize money has taken a daunting leap. According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, each winning team member will receive $157,000, which marks a $7,000 raise on the 2022 bonus. While the losers are given a fee of $82,000 as consolation for falling at the last hurdle.

Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

NFL superstar and an iconic American figure, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. or Tom Brady holds the record for laying his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy an astounding seven times in his staggering career.

Brady played a crucial role in establishing the New England Patriots dynasty in the sport as he guided them to the trophy six times in his career in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Brady won the last and seventh Super Bowl of his career with Tampa Bay in 2021 before bidding farewell to the game on 1st February 2023.

Super Bowl MVPs

The Super Bowl MVP awarded is presented to the most valuable player of each season who has eventually contributed to his team's outstanding success in their respective campaigns.

Here's a list of all the Super Bowl MVPs since it's inaugural edition and their highlights from the event.

NumberPlayerTeamHighlights
IBart Starr, QBGreen BayTwo touchdown passes
IIBart Starr, QBGreen Bay202 yards passing, 1 TD
IIIJoe Namath, QBNew York Jets206 yards passing
IVLen Dawson, QBKansas City142 yards passing, 1 TD
VChuck Howley, LBDallasTwo interceptions, fumble recovery
VIRoger Staubach, QBDallas119 yards passing, 2 TDs
VIIJake Scott, SMiamiTwo interceptions
VIIILarry Csonka, FBMiami33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs
IXFranco Harris, RBPittsburgh158 yards rushing, 1 TD
XLynn Swann, WRPittsburgh4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD
XIFred Biletnikoff, WROakland4 catches, 79 yards
XIIHarvey Martin & Randy White, DLDallasLed Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers
XIIITerry Bradshaw, QBPittsburgh318 yards passing, 4 TDs
XIVTerry Bradshaw, QBPittsburgh309 yards passing, 2 TDs
XVJim Plunkett, QBOakland261 yards passing, 3 TDs
XVIJoe Montana, QBSan Francisco157 yards passing, 1 TD
XVIIJohn Riggins, RB Washington166 yards rushing, 1 TD
XVIIIMarcus Allen, RB Los Angeles Raiders20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs
XIXJoe Montana, QB San Francisco331 yards passing, 3 TDs
XXRichard Dent, DEChicago 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
XXIPhil Simms, QBNew York Giants268 yards passing, 3 TDs
XXIIDoug Williams, QBWashington340 passing yards, 4 TDs
XXIIIJerry Rice, WRSan Francisco11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD
XXIVJoe Montana, QBSan Francisco297 yards passing, 5 TDs
XXVOttis Anderson, RBNew York Giants102 yards rushing, 1 TD
XXVIMark Rypien, QBWashington292 yards passing, 2 TDs
XXVIITroy Aikman, QBDallas273 yards passing, 4 TDs
XXVIIIEmmitt Smith, RBDallas30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
XXIXSteve Young, QBSan Francisco 325 yards passing, 6 TDs
XXXLarry Brown, CBDallasTwo interceptions
XXXIDesmond Howard, KRGreen Bay244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD
XXXIITerrell Davis, RB,Denver30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs
XXXIIIJohn Elway, QBDenver336 yards passing, 1 TD
XXXIVKurt Warner, QBSt. Louis414 yards passing, 2 TDs
XXXVRay Lewis, LBBaltimoreLed a dominant Ravens defense
XXXVITom Brady, QBNew England145 yards passing, 1 TD
XXXVIIDexter Jackson, CBTampa BayTwo first-half interceptions
XXXVIIITom Brady, QBNew England354 yards passing, 3 TDs
XXXIXDeion Branch, WRNew England11 catches, 133 yards
XLHines Ward, WRPittsburgh5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD
XLIPeyton Manning, QBIndianapolis247 yards passing, 1 TD
XLIIEli Manning, QB New York Giants255 yards passing, 2 TDs
XLIIISantonio Holmes, WRPittsburgh9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD
XLIVDrew Brees, QBNew Orleans32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs
XLVAaron Rodgers, QBGreen Bay24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs
XLVIEli Manning, QB,New York Giants30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD
XLVIIJoe Flacco, QBBaltimore22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs
XLVIIIMalcolm Smith, LBSeattleINT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles
XLIXTom Brady, QBNew England37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs
LVon Miller, LBDenverSix tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended
LITom Brady, QBNew England43-of-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs
LIINick Foles, QBPhiladelphia28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception
LIIIJulian Edelman, WRNew England10 catches, 141 yards
LIVPatrick Mahomes, QBKansas City26-of-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs
LVTom Brady, QBTampa Bay21-of-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs
LVICooper Kupp, WRLos Angeles Rams8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs
LVIIPatrick Mahomes, QBKansas City21-of-27, 182 yards, 3 TDs

