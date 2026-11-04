Sunderland join Atletico Madrid in transfer race for £33m-rated Almeria midfielder Stefan Dzodic

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Sunderland have entered the pursuit of Almeria midfielder Stefan Dzodic as Atletico Madrid step up their efforts to sign the highly rated 21-year-old prospect. The Serbian talent is protected by a €40 million (£33m/$45m) release clause in southern Spain and has also attracted interest from several other English clubs.

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English clubs track Serbian talent

According to TEAMtalk, the Black Cats are monitoring the Segunda Division playmaker alongside Premier League trio Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. Meanwhile, Atletico have already held preliminary talks with the youngster's camp as they lay the foundations for a potential switch in 2027. Although the Spanish capital outfit currently lead the chase, top-flight suitors in England have not ruled out making rival approaches.

Long contract strengthens Almeria stance

Recruiting the 6ft 3in central midfielder will require tough negotiations because his existing deal runs until 2032. Even though Almeria and Atletico share warm relations at boardroom level, the Andalusian club hold a strong bargaining position and have no need to lower their valuation.

English scouts have followed the tall playmaker closely since he moved to Spain on a free transfer from Montpellier in 2025 and cemented a starting spot. Although none of the four British sides have made a formal bid yet, Atletico's early move to contact his representatives could prompt rival admirers into action to avoid missing out on a player present on multiple recruitment shortlists.

Midfield versatility boosts growing profile

Born in France to Serbian parents, Dzodic has caught the eye of recruitment chiefs across Europe thanks to his physical frame and calmness in possession. Capable of operating either as a deep-lying shield or in a more advanced role, the youngster has established himself as a key figure in Spain's second tier.

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Across 10 outings in all competitions during the current campaign, the midfielder has registered one goal and one assist. His burgeoning reputation was further enhanced earlier this term when he earned his maiden senior cap for Serbia on the international stage.

Summer battle expected after January

Because Almeria are competing strongly for promotion back to La Liga, they face zero pressure to sanction a winter sale unless a suitor triggers his buyout clause in full. Consequently, Dzodic is set to remain with the Spanish second-tier promotion chasers through the January window while talks continue behind the scenes. Atletico remain in pole position for next summer, though competing interest from Sunderland and their domestic peers ensures the race stays wide open.