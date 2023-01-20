Sun and Sand Sports gets the ball rolling with the #CommitToNothing campaign ft. DJ Khaled

Sun and Sand Sports brings in the new year with unexpectedness and a MAJOR celebrity to encourage the audience to reimagine and embrace their journey

#CommitToNothing

Dubai, UAE- 20 January 2022: GMG’s Sun and Sands Sports, the leading sports destination in the Middle East breaks through the norms of sport through a bold and provoking campaign that encourages their audience to reimagine their journey of sports. With this purpose in mind, they have embarked on the next phase of their mission: to encourage people to try different sports and not commit to just one.

Launched earlier this week, the ‘Commit To Nothing’ campaign features world-renowned American DJ, record producer and rapper DJ Khaled out and about to tackle the perceptions attributed to sports. The campaign film surprises viewers and inspires them to defy judgement and unapologetically express themselves while trying something new. Sun and Sand Sports intends to shift the narrative of committing to just one sport and redefine having fun without the pressure of commitment through their campaign tagline.

DJ Khaled is synonymous with being irreverent as he is with being confident and amusing. The brand played on DJ Khaled’s larger than life personality to weave relevance and authenticity to the campaign film. In their fresh take of #CommitToNothing, the film sees a variety of sports unfold in the Grammy award winner’s day, ranging from basketball to the now trending VR boxing, each with an interesting twist.

“Over the years, Sun and Sand Sports has evolved from focusing on pure performance to a brand that makes sports fun for everyone. With that in mind, we want our campaign to be a catalyst that inspires our community to try everything. This, combined with DJ Khaled’s ability to resonate with the youth is what led us to believe that he truly embodies the spirit of the brand as we continue our journey towards making sports #FunToTheFinish.” explained Mohamed Bodiat, Senior Vice President Brands - Sports at GMG.

Other fun extensions of the campaign will include a Tik Tok Hashtag challenge encouraging everyone to capture their journey of sports while truly being themselves even if that means trying different sports to find the one that truly fits or not; because the key to approaching any sport is simply being brave enough to try.

Explore the campaign video on their social media channels: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and on their website.

About Sun & Sand Sports

Sun & Sand Sports was established in 1979 and was the first business set up as part of the GMG. The group encompasses more than 90 diverse sports brands as well as 50 major global brands. There are currently over 120 stores across six markets in the Middle East including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.