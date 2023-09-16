In from the start! Summer signings Rasmus Hojlund & Sergio Reguilon handed full Man Utd debuts by Erik ten Hag as high-flying Brighton visit Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has handed full debuts to summer signings Sergio Reguilon and Rasmus Hojlund against Brighton.

Hojlund makes first start

Reguilon joined from Spurs on loan

Both set to play vs Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has opted to hand debuts to both Hojlund and Reguilon against Brighton. The former played 23 minutes against Arsenal as a substitute before the international break but makes his first start for the club against the high-flying Seagulls, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, as does the left-back on loan from Tottenham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United will hope their two new boys can inspire a turnaround in form, as they sit 11th, and were beaten by the Gunners going into the international break. It is something of a surprise to see Ten Hag throw Reguilon into the line-up, however, as he has not played since June, when he was on loan at Atletico Madrid.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United will aim to get three points on the board against Brighton amid the distraction of off-field issues surrounding wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho.