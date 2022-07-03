'I can't wait!' - Sule explains leaving Bayern Munich for transfer to rival Borussia Dortmund

Having crossed the divide between two bitter domestic rivals, the Germany international is relishing the chance to start a new chapter

Niklas Sule says he cannot wait to get started with Borussia Dortmund following his much-publicised transfer from Bayern Munich, as he looks to make a successful leap between Bundesliga rivals.

The centre-back has departed the Bavarian outfit following another championship medal, and will now look to find similar success with the Black and Yellow.

His move caused shockwaves when it was confirmed earlier this campaign, but now that he is getting ready to open the page of a new chapter, the defender says that the move felt like the right call for him at the current stage of his career.

What has Sule said about joining Dortmund?

"When I talked to the club, I felt a real connection to this club's ambitions, with what I've experienced in my career so far, and with what I still want to achieve," Sule told the club's website.

"The chance to achieve those goals with BVB was an incredibly exciting prospect, and I can't wait for next season.

"I want to play an important part in us having a good season next year, and I want us to be as successful as possible. In the end we'll see where it takes us, but I'm confident that I can play my part and help us achieve our goals."

How does Sule intend to win over supporters?

The Germany international is not the first player to switch rivals in the Bundesliga, but he knows he will have a fight convincing the famed Yellow Wall in Dortmund - though he is already assured in how he will approach it.

"I think the main way [to win Dortmund fans' hearts] is by playing well," he added. "People will see that I'm getting stuck in for the club colours, and that's definitely my goal. I've played here as an opponent and I always looked forward to those games, because I think the way the Yellow Wall gets behind the team is unique in Germany.

"If we play good, honest football that inspires the fans every weekend, then we'll have a bit of an edge going into every game. That was my experience of Dortmund as an opposing player, and hopefully that's how it will be next year as a player for this club."

Sule's Bayern exit fits bigger theme

Sule was blasted by Bayern on his way out after a contract dispute soured relations, with club president Uli Hoeness telling reporters: "We always talk about appreciation. Niklas Sule certainly didn't show that to the club."

Similar comments have been made by the club towards Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry who are angling for moves of their own away from the Bavarians.

But Gnabry has said respect should cut both ways.

“It's not that each of us (Lewandowski and I) only thinks about money,” Gnabry said. “There are other things that play a big role in making you feel good.

“Appreciation should come from both sides - from club to player and from player to club.”

