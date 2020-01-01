Suarez to miss Barcelona reunion as Atletico Madrid striker tests positive for coronavirus with Uruguay

The 33-year-old has returned a positive test on international duty ahead of his side's fixture against his former team this Saturday

Luis Suarez has tested positive for coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has confirmed.

The striker is said to be in good health and adhering to self-isolation guidelines.

Suarez will miss ’s World Cup qualifying match against on Tuesday, as well as Atletico’s game with former club on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz and backroom staff member Matias Faral have also tested positive in the Uruguay camp.

A statement from the AUF said: “The Uruguayan Football Association reports that swabs have been carried out on all the members of the senior team, resulting in the players Luis Suarez, Rodrigo Munoz and the official Matias Faral having tested positive for Covid-19, while all other tests are negative.

“The three members mentioned are in good health and the corresponding measures have already been implemented.”

Suarez started alongside forward Edinson Cavani in Uruguay’s most recent game, scoring from the spot in a 3-0 win over on Friday.

The 33-year-old has been in excellent form for Atletico and he will no doubt be disappointed not to have the chance to play against his former club at the weekend.

Suarez has scored five goals in six games in since his acrimonious exit from Camp Nou over the summer, and has been a key figure in Atletico’s early title push.

Diego Simeone’s side sit third, three points behind leaders with two games in hand. Atletico are a point ahead of and six clear of Barca.

Earlier this month, Simeone said Suarez had been instrumental in Atletico’s form, and was bringing the best out of team-mates such as record signing Joao Felix.

"I believe that all this is generated from the presence of Suarez," Simeone said in a press conference.

"With the likes of [Diego] Costa and [Alvaro] Morata before him, they had a lot of other characteristics, but we have been looking for other qualities.

"Luis has needed more people close to him, close to where he can hurt the opposition, and that is the team's goal.

"We had to adapt to play with [Radamel] Falcao, with Costa and now with Suarez."