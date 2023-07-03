Stormzy in attendance! Wilfried Zaha marries long-term partner Paige Bannister amid uncertainty around his Crystal Palace future

- Zaha marries long-term partner
- Stormzy among the guests
- His club future remains up in the air
WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha's new wife posted pictures of the pair on Instagram as they tied the knot, a few days after the 30-year-old bid farewell to Crystal Palace. He is now a free agent and is set to make a big decision on his footballing future in the coming days.
The wedding guests included many of Zaha's former team-mates, as well as famous rapper Stormzy, with whom the winger has recently purchased non-league club Croydon Athletic.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
THE GOSSIP: Zaha and his new wife got engaged on Valentine's Day, so with the engagement, a stag do, his recent business venture and the end of his long Palace stay, it's been a busy time for the Ivory Coast international. According to reports, he's had offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr, as well as the chance to re-sign with Palace after initially turning down a £200,000-per-week offer from the Eagles.
WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? As stated, the short-term future will see Zaha decide on which club to move to next. He'd been a Palace player for more than a decade, over two spells.