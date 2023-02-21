Steven Gerrard to manage Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe at PSG?! Liverpool legend & ex-Aston Villa boss in the frame to replace under-fire Christophe Galtier

Steven Gerarrd is reported to be a shock contender for Paris Saint-Germain’s managerial post as questions are asked of Christophe Galtier’s future.

Ex-England captain without a job

Last worked with Aston Villa

Change speculated on in French capital

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 champions only made a change in their dugout during the summer of 2022, with Galtier drafted in as successor to the ousted Mauricio Pochettino. Another coaching casualty could be on the way in the French capital, with PSG struggling for consistency despite boasting a star-studded squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been suggestions that Galtier could be relieved of his duties, with Thomas Tuchel being linked with a return to Parc des Princes. Various other candidates are in the frame, though, with the Scottish Daily Express claiming that Liverpool legend Gerrard is among those being considered by PSG.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former England captain has experienced mixed fortunes as a manager – overseeing a Scottish Premiership title triumph at Rangers before lasting just 40 games in charge of Aston Villa in the Premier League – but he is considered to have the profile that PSG are after as they seek to find somebody that can bring the best out of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? PSG do hold a five-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but they have been knocked out of the French Cup and trail Bayern Munich 1-0 on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 encounter – leading to talk of Galtier being shown to the exits.