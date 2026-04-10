German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has admitted that his chances of featuring for Germany at the 2026 World Cup are now “very slim” after suffering a serious left thigh muscle injury during his brief spell with Girona.

The 33-year-old had played only two matches for Girona on loan from Barcelona when he was hurt in his second outing, necessitating surgery.

The latest in a string of setbacks, it has already sidelined him for most of Barcelona’s campaign, with his only appearance coming in a single Copa del Rey outing due to persistent back issues.

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Speaking to Catalan channel TV3, the veteran shot-stopper reported that his recovery is progressing “well”, adding: “I’m living a normal life, I feel fine and I can move more easily.”

Yet he acknowledged the reality of his situation, saying his chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup—scheduled for the United States, Mexico and Canada—are “not great”. “At the moment, I’m a long way from that,” he explained. “We have to do everything we can to protect my health.”

“I won’t push myself; health comes first,” he explained. “The desire to play in the World Cup is special, but at the end of the season we’ll assess whether it’s realistic. Recovering from injuries like this usually takes time.”

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He had been in pole position to start for Germany under Julian Nagelsmann, but repeated injuries have since handed the No. 1 shirt to Oliver Baumann.

The Mönchengladbach-born shot-stopper also stressed his respect for both the technical and medical decisions being made, commenting, “Many factors have to align, and I respect whatever choice is made. We have a fantastic team that will fight for everything.”