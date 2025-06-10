St. Jakob-Park stadium guide: How to watch the women's Euro 2025 final, stadium capacity, tickets & more

Heading to the Women's Euro 2025 final? Get yourself prepped with everything you need to know about St. Jakob-Park

Get ready for a summer of football like no other, as the Women's Euro 2025 comes to St. Jakob-Park to make Switzerland the heart of the football action - the host of both the tournament’s electrifying opener and its high-stakes final - the home of the Swiss national team is likely to bring some nail-biting matches.

Nicknamed ‘Joggeli’ by locals, St Jakob-Park stands as one of the key venues of Swiss football. As it prepares to host the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, the stadium is to deliver the kind of spine-tingling matches that define football history, with a capacity to hold over 38,000 fans.

We've got all the information on what you need to know if you're heading to this stadium in July, including how you can get your hands on some tickets. Looking to head to Basel for the Women's Euro this summer? We've got all of the intel on everything you need to know about St. Jakob-Park, including key details, how to get tickets, where to stay, stadium facilities and more.

St. Jakob-Park: Stadium guide

Location Basel, Switzerland Capacity 38,512 (football) and up to 40,000 Surface Grass Opened 1954, refurbished in 2001 Home teams FC Basel and the Switzerland national team Previous events UEFA Euro 2008, UEFA Europa League final 2016, World Cup 1954 Women's Euro matches 5 (including the opening match and final) Tickets St. Jakob-Park tickets

Women's Euro 2025 Match Schedule at St. Jakob-Park

There are five nail-biting games to be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, including two massive events: the opening ceremony and the final. Tickets are already on sale, so you'll want to get yours as soon as possible to see your country in the tournament.

If you're looking for how to watch the Women's Euro 2025, you can see big hitters in their early stages, including the likes of Germany and Denmark or Netherlands and France, all looking for the chance to get to the knockout stages of the Women's Euro 2025.

Later stages, such as the quarter-final tickets which will take place at the stadium in Basel, are yet to be decided but are likely to be tense matches for those who make it that far.

Match Date Kick-off (BST) Tickets Switzerland vs Norway Wednesday, July 2 21:00 Tickets Germany vs Denmark Tuesday, July 8 18:00 Tickets Netherlands vs France Sunday, July 13 21:00 Tickets Quarter-final (TBD) Saturday, July 19 21:00 Tickets Final (TBD) Sunday, July 27 18:00 Tickets

How to buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets at St. Jakob-Park

Getty Images

Women’s Euro tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

If you want the chance to have your seat in the St. Jakob-Park stadium, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub and Viagogo are some of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels, if you're looking to get your hands on a last-minute ticket.

How to buy Women's Euro 2025 final tickets

Perhaps the most important match of them all, the title decider and final of the tournament is being held at the St. Jakob-Park stadium, and will see the last two teams battle for the Euro.

Tickets will be snapped up fast for this, especially as the tournament goes on. If you find yourself wanting to grab a ticket for the trophy clash, you can grab them from official ticket retailers like UEFA.

Sold out? Ticket resellers like StubHub and Viagogo offer a way into the event so that you can enjoy the final whistle. Tickets may become scarcer as the tournament goes on, so if you want your seat in the Basel stadium, make sure to get yours.

Where to stay near St. Jakob-Park

Getty Images

With the stadium being a short distance outside the city centre, it's good to know that there are loads of accommodation options, including hotels, flats and hostels that you can book to stay at no matter your budget.

In Basel, you're likely to find the roar of locals and travellers alike, celebrating the games going on at the stadium. You can stay right in the areas of Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz to be in the heart of the action, which will both have Women's Euro Fanzones including viewing areas, food trucks and drinks to enjoy.

Right in the centre is Altstadt (Old Town), and for those looking to soak up the history of Basel, this might be the perfect place. You'll find key landmarks like the Basel Minster and Town Hall, as well as a myriad of cafes and restaurants to park up at, so you'll never be short of things to do.

Looking for a fast-paced and exciting place to stay? Gundeldingen is known for being a popular place with a mix of spaces, including cafes, bars and parks to explore. Near the Rhine River is Clara, another bustling neighbourhood with a mix of traditional and modern buildings.

Or, for a neighbourhood nearer the stadium - and to cut down on your travel time - try somewhere like St. Alban, which is picturesque and a little quieter than the hustle and bustle of the city. It's also home to the St. Alban-Tal park, so you'll be able to put that on your itinerary, too.

No matter what you're searching for, you can use the map below to see the live prices and availability of where to stay in Basel, and you can even change the dates to suit your trip, too.

How to get to St. Jakob-Park Stadium

If you're looking for a budget-friendly travel option, be sure to keep your ticket safe, as Women's Euro ticket holders receive free public transport on match days. This means a second-class return journey from any Swiss locality will get you to and from the match venue, valid with the entire Swiss public transport network. Make sure to check the T&Cs on uefa.com to make the most of this offer.

When it comes to public transport options at St. Jakob Park, there are a variety of options so you won't be stuck:

Train : Hop on the dedicated matchday shuttle from Basel SBB train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes.

: Hop on the dedicated train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes. Trams : Grab the trams from Fan Zones Barfüsserplatz or Messeplatz directly to the stadium. Or, the 10 and 11 Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena.

: Grab the trams from or directly to the stadium. Or, the and Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena. Bus : Use the 36 bus service towards Schifflände and get off at Basel, St. Jakob .

: Use the bus service towards Schifflände and get off at . Walk : The stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it.

: The stadium is approximately a from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it. Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

St. Jakob-Park stadium facilities

As one of the major hosts for the Women's Euro 2025, St. Jakob-Park has upped its facilities and regulations to ensure a smooth process during the tournament. Even if you're a regular goer of the stadium, it's always good to know the updated stadium facilities and what to expect.

Security regulations : For the Women's Euro, specific security regulations will be in place, including bag restrictions. If you're bringing something with you, remember that bags larger than A4 size are prohibited, and only small power banks are allowed. Professional cameras and cane umbrellas are not permitted.

: For the Women's Euro, specific security regulations will be in place, including bag restrictions. If you're bringing something with you, remember that bags larger than A4 size are prohibited, and only small power banks are allowed. Professional cameras and cane umbrellas are not permitted. Valid form of ID: Attendees must bring a valid form of full ID with them. You may need to present it at the Ticketing Centre if there's a problem with your match ticket.

Attendees must bring a valid form of full ID with them. You may need to present it at the Ticketing Centre if there's a problem with your match ticket. No smoking: All of the stadiums involved in the Women's Euro 2025 are smoke-free zones, meaning that cigarettes, tobacco and smoking products are not permitted.

All of the stadiums involved in the Women's Euro 2025 are smoke-free zones, meaning that cigarettes, tobacco and smoking products are not permitted. Payment methods: Payment at the stadium is cashless, meaning fans can pay with debit cards, credit cards or contactless payment methods. Cash may not be possible in the stadium.

Payment at the stadium is cashless, meaning fans can pay with debit cards, credit cards or contactless payment methods. Cash may not be possible in the stadium. Food & drink: There are a variety of food trucks and vendors available at the stadium to enjoy at the game, including Swiss classics like veal and schüblig, as well as vegan and sweet options. Soft drinks and water are available as well as beer filling stations for those who want to top up their drinks.

What's on at St. Jakob-Park for matchday experiences?

Getty Images

Right inside St. Jakob-Park, there will be two Official Fan Shops you can park up at and get the full fan experience. The official fan zone outside the stadium opens three hours before kickoff, featuring live music, traditional Swiss food, and beer gardens where supporters from around the world mingle, as well as mobile carts outside the stadium where you will be able to stock up on all your favourite Women’s EURO 2025 gear. You’ll have the chance to get everything you need to support your team and soak up all the match energy that comes along with it.

One of the best places to watch all the Euro action unfold is at the Fan Zones across Basel, which will show all 31 of the Women's Euro matches throughout the tournament. These are more towards the city centre and will over a great pre-match pitstop with the energy of fans getting ready to watch the action.

Go to the Barfüsserplatz Fan Zone to experience live music from local Basel musicians, an open air cinema and even an exhibition with football trophies in the Historical Museum Basel, or look to Messeplatz for sporting activities like a football pitch with its own grandstand and not to mention a ten-metre slide and water parks - a great option for families. If you haven't been able to grab a ticket to the games but still want all of the energy of the Euro experience, head to one of these spaces.

What stadiums are hosting the Women's Euro 2025?

Switzerland is the home of the Women's Euro this summer, and you'll be seeing matches take place across the whole country. Including stadiums in Geneva, Zurich, and of course, St. Jakob-Park in Basel, here's all the information on the stadiums with Women's Euro matches in 2025: