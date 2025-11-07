How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Houston (5-2) roll into Frost Bank Center on Friday night chasing their fourth straight victory away from home, and they're looking every bit like a team that expects to keep climbing. After last season's impressive 52-30 finish and a runner-up spot in the Western Conference, the Rockets swung for the fences this summer, and connected, by prying Kevin Durant away from Phoenix.

So far, that gamble is looking more like a masterstroke than a risk. Houston, an offense that hovered around the league’s middle ground last year, suddenly looks like it's driving the bus. The scoring flow is smoother, the shot creation is cleaner, and with Durant's gravity warping defenses every night, the Rockets have opened the season with the swagger of a group that knows exactly who they are.

San Antonio, meanwhile, returns home licking their wounds after a short West Coast trip that handed them their first two losses of the season. It was a quick, sobering reminder that as much as the Spurs want to fast-track relevance, growth rarely goes in a straight line. There's talent, there's potential, there are flashes, but consistency is still learning how to find the keys to the arena.

Now they come back to face a scorching-hot in-state rival with momentum and star power, hardly the ideal bounce-back spot. But if the Spurs want to show they’re ready to hang with the league’s contenders again, these are the moments where they have to plant their flag, grit their teeth, and punch back. This one has the feel of a measuring-stick game — for both sides.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Spurs will face off against the Rockets in an exciting NBA game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spurs and the Rockets live on Prime Video.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets team news & key players

San Antonio Spurs team news

San Antonio’s offense has been solid in its own right, averaging 117.9 points while shooting 50% from the field — a number that signals efficiency even if the fireworks aren’t quite at Houston’s level. They’re only hitting 36% of their threes, so spacing can still come and go.

The face of the franchise, Victor Wembanyama, continues to look like he stepped out of a video game: 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game. That’s not just production — that’s dominance. Stephon Castle has slid in nicely as a secondary playmaker, putting up 20 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, while Devin Vassell adds a steady 14.7 points and 4.3 boards as a glue scorer on the wing.

Defensively, the Spurs are stingy — giving up just 109.6 points per game, the second-best mark in the league. Opponents are only hitting 45% from the field, though they are finding space from deep at 38.4%, which could be a problem against a team that rains threes like Houston.

Injury Watch: De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Luke Kornet (ankle), and Dylan Harper (calf) are all questionable.

Houston Rockets team news

Houston come into this one with the league’s most explosive offense, pouring in 124.7 points per night. They’re shooting the leather off the ball too, knocking down 49.3% from the field and a blistering 42.7% from deep, numbers that will make any defense break out in a nervous sweat.

At the forefront is Kevin Durant, pacing the Rockets with 24 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, looking every bit like the walking bucket he has been for over a decade. Right alongside him, Alperen Sengun continues his evolution into one of the league's most polished all-around bigs, averaging 22.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists — yes, those are near point-center numbers. Meanwhile, Amen Thompson is thriving in an expanded role, chipping in 18.6 points, 6.4 boards, and 5.7 dimes while playing with a streak of aggression that Houston fans have been begging for.

Defensively, Houston's been no slouch either. They’re holding opponents to 111.7 points per game — good for fifth-best in the NBA — and limiting teams to 44.3% shooting overall and 35% from beyond the arc. It’s not elite shutdown defense, but it’s more than enough when you can outscore half the league in your sleep.

Injury Watch: Steven Adams (hip) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) both carry questionable tags heading into tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 02/27/25 NBA Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs 118–106 11/07/24 NBA Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs 127–100 10/29/24 NBA San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets 101–106 10/27/24 NBA San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets 109–106 10/18/24 NBA Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs 129–107

