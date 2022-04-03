Ratified Spotify sponsorship deal the best in Barcelona's history, claims president Laporta

Barcelona have ratified the club's sponsorship agreement with music service Spotify, with the streaming giant set to deliver a deal reportedly worth over €280 million (£236m/$309m).

The move, which will see their stadium named the Spotify Camp Nou and shirt branding changed over the next few seasons, was agreed in principle last month.

But it needed to be ratified by Barcelona stakeholders, which it now has been, to the delight of club president Joan Laporta, who said the move reinforced both the club's democratic control and vision for the future.

What has been said?

“Days like today reinforce our uniqueness and club model," Laporta stated. "It is a privilege that the delegates can vote and decide. It is a pride to have this club model.

"We have to maintain it and as long as I am president you will always be the owners of FC Barcelona.

"The agreement surpasses any agreement that Barca has had in its history."

What does the Spotify deal offer?

In addition to delivering a shot of much-needed financial stability for the Blaugrana after several years of money woes, the Spotify deal will see the brand partnered across more than just Camp Nou.

They will become Barca's main shirt sponsors from the 2022-23 season onwards, as well as sponsoring their training gear and the women's team too.

In addition, a remodeled Camp Nou will come complete with streaming capacity, keeping in touch with the company's modus operandi.

