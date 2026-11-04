Spanish Anti-Violence Commission proposes €60,001 fine and two-year stadium ban for YouTuber Inaki Angulo over homophobic insults aimed at Hector Bellerin

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Spain's State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has proposed a €60,001 fine and two-year stadium ban for YouTuber Inaki Angulo. The punitive recommendation follows an online broadcast in which the content creator directed homophobic insults at Real Betis defender Hector Bellerin.

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Watchdog recommends severe disciplinary measures

Announced on Tuesday, the proposed punishment stems from remarks made by Angulo during an internet stream covering the clash between Betis and Real Madrid on September 4. While analysing the full-back's battle against Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, the commentator shifted from football discussion to personal attacks on the player. Both Bellerin and his club subsequently took formal steps to hold the broadcaster accountable.

Online broadcast contains offensive tirade

During the post-match broadcast, Angulo mocked the defender's appearance and personal tastes before directing slurs regarding his sexual orientation: "There's this guy today who paints his nails, reads only books by women, is probably a closeted f****t, a red, who votes socialist. I'm not going to say his name. And 'they' - let's call him 'they' so he's happy - 'they' stopped Vinicius on his own.

"That guy who paints his nails, who wants Moors everywhere except in his own house, who only reads women's books, and so on. And, I repeat, paints his nails. That same guy, three years ago, Vinicius steps off the team bus, gets him a yellow card that shouldn't have been given, draws a penalty, and eats him alive."

Andalusian club pursue legal action

The Standing Committee subsequently proposed "a fine of €60,001 and a 24-month ban from sporting venues for digital media content creator Inaki Angulo (though he is not explicitly named in the report) who, during an appearance broadcast across social media, repeatedly directed derogatory remarks and severe homophobic insults unequivocally aimed at one of the home players during the match (Hector Bellerin, whose name is also omitted from the official release)."

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According to Europa Press, Bellerin also filed a criminal complaint for an alleged hate crime and serious defamation with publicity, while Betis petitioned the watchdog under Article 23.1 c) of Law 19/2007. Under Article 24, spreading intolerant content or blatant contempt via sport-linked technology is a very serious offence carrying fines from €60,000.01 to €650,000.

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Administrative process determines final penalty

The commission's proposal does not yet represent a final sanction and must first proceed through Spain's standard administrative process. Alongside that disciplinary track, Angulo will have to answer to the courts following the defender's formal lawsuit. The case will now serve as a benchmark for how Spanish authorities police online abuse directed at footballers.