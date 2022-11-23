Spain vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Spain will take on Costa Rica in their first Group E match at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday at the Al Thumama Stadium. Luis Enrique's team is set to begin their 12th consecutive World Cup campaign but face fixtures in a tricky Group E alongside Germany, Japan and Costa Rica.
La Roja edged Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to top their Nations League group earlier this year but will want to deliver a much more dominant performance on the biggest international stage. Costa Rica are unlikely to cause too much trouble for their opponents but their five-match unbeaten run will give them hope to pull off a shock result.
GOAL brings you details on where to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Spain vs Costa Rica date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|Date:
|November 23, 2022
|Kick-Off:
|4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 9:30 pm IST / 6:00pm CAT
|Venue:
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Stream:
|fuboTV (start with a free trial)
How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), Spain vs Costa Rica can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), Spain vs Costa Rica can be watched on ITV1 and STV. It can also be streamed via ITVX and STV Player.
In India, the game will be telecast on Sports 18 Network whereas streaming is available on Voot Select and Jio TV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
|UK
|ITV1, STV
|ITVX, STV Player
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Voot Select, Jio TV, Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
Spain team news and squad
Luis Enrique's World Cup squad had a few major absentees such as David de Gea, Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara. After the squad was announced, Jose Gaya had to be replaced due to an injury and in his place came Alejandro Balde.
Luis Enrique has no fresh injury concerns within his squad and will be looking to hit the ground running in their first Group E fixture against Costa Rica.
Spain predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Sanchez, Raya, Simon
|Defenders
|Azpilicueta, Guillamon, Torres, Garcia, Balde, Laporte, Carvajal, Alba
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Llorente, Pedri, Rodri, Koke, Gavi, Soler
|Forwards
|Morata, Pino, Torres, Asensio, Sarabia, Olmo, Williams, Fati
Costa Rica team news and squad
There are no fresh injury concerns within the Costa Rica squad as they prepare to take on Spain in their first game of the 2022 World Cup game.
Costa Rica predicted XI: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Alvarado, Sequeira
|Defenders
|Vargas, Fuller, Duarte, Oviedo, Calvo, Waston, Martinez, Matarrita, Chacon
|Midfielders
|Borges, Bennette, Ruiz, Hernandez, Lopez, Torres, Wilson, Zamora, Aguilera, Tejeda, Salas
|Forwards
|Venegas, Campbell, Contreras
