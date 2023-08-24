'It's an abuse of power' - Ex-Spain and Real Madrid star Isco offers support to Jenni Hermoso amid Luis Rubiales' forced kiss controversy

Isco has offered his support to Spain World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso after she was grabbed and kissed by Luis Rubiales after the final.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been at the centre of a firestorm of controversy after his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England.

Spain won the game 1-0, but Rubiales stole headlines by first making an obscene gesture from his seat, and later grabbing and kissing Hermoso, without her consent.

She admitted afterwards that "she did not enjoy" the actions of the senior executive, and he has faced growing calls to resign in recent days.

Article continues below

The RFEF have even called an urgent meeting to discuss his conduct, while FIFA have opened their own disciplinary proceedings. In addition, Hermoso and the player's union are pushing for Rubiales to be punished.

Ex-Spain and Real Madrid star Isco has now added his voice to the growing choir of discontent, insisting that Rubiales' behaviour was unacceptable.

He told Informativos Telecinco: "if it was not consented to, I think it is an abuse of power. I send my full support to Jenni."

Hermoso has attempted to put the incident behind her and has been pictured on holiday in Ibiza.

Controversy has followed the Spanish national team before and during the World Cup, as several players went on strike, refusing to work with coach Jorge Vilda due to his extreme methods.