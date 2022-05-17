Southampton fans tease Liverpool by singing national anthem in wake of FA Cup controversy

Southampton supporters teased their Liverpool counterparts by signing the national anthem during their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

A section of fans were heard singing God Save the Queen just after scoring the opening goal on Tuesday, just days after Liverpool fans booed the song at the FA Cup finale.

In addition, the club played the Sex Pistols' version of the song at half-time in a further joke towards their opponents.

Why did Southampton fans sing God Save the Queen?

Saints fans sang the song as Liverpool find themselves in a bit of controversy stemming from the FA Cup finale.

Liverpool fans were heard booing Prince William as well as the national anthem, with Reds' fans having done so numerous times over the last few decades.

When asked about his thoughts about the club's fans booing the national anthem earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp replied: "Of course I have thoughts. The question is why does it happen? They wouldn't do it without a reason.

"The majority of our support are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn't do it without reason."

The Southampton fans are singing the national anthem — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 17, 2022

