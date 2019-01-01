Souness: Fernandinho is 'easily' the best midfielder in England

The Liverpool legend says there is no doubt that Manchester City's Brazilian is by far the best midfielder in the Premier League

Graeme Souness has no doubts that Manchester City’s Fernandinho is the best midfielder in the Premier League.

The Brazilian put in another outstanding showing in his side’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Thursday as Pep Guardiola’s side closed the gap at the top of the table to four points on Jurgen Klopp’s previously unbeaten outfit.

And Souness was impressed with the showing from a number of City’s top players, but held out special praise for the 33-year-old.

“I though the two centre-halves, Stones and Vincent Kompany, were outstanding,” he said on Sky Sports. “Bernado Silva in midfield was fabulous.

“And of course, the central midfield player that we were talking about before the game. Fernandinho is easily the best central midfield player in our country right now.

“The amount of work he gets through is overlooked by the technique he has as well. When he wins it, puts a tackle in, he gets his head up and generally makes the best pass that’s on offer.”

Leroy Sane was also full of praise for his team-mate after his latest star showing.

Sane scored the winner for City after Roberto Firmino had pulled the Reds level just after the hour mark, but knows how important Fernandinho is for the team having seen City struggle without him through much of December.

“Everyone knows Fernandinho is important for us,” Sane told the club’s website after the win.

“He has to defend the ball, win the ball, pass the ball!

“He had amazing game and I'm so pleased he is back for us.”

City now rolls into Cup competition for the next couple of matches, with an FA Cup clash against Rotherham on Sunday followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash with Burton next week.

They’ll get the chance to keep their positive Premier League run going with a match against Wolves on January 14.