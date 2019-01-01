'The money is there' - Solskjaer ready to buy in January & has no Man Utd sack fears

The Red Devils boss has seen his position questioned by plenty outside of Old Trafford, but he claims to still have the full support of his board

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims to need no "assurances" from the board regarding his future and says there is money for him to spend in January.

Plenty outside of Old Trafford have started to ask questions of the Norwegian coach’s suitability to a high-profile managerial role.

With United continuing to struggle for consistency, it has been suggested that another mid-season change in the dugout could be on the cards.

Solskjaer is adamant that no indication has been offered to him that such a move is being considered, with the former Red Devils favourite from his playing days still planning for the long-term and expecting to see out his contract.

“All the talks I've had with the owners, with Ed Woodward and the club have been about me having a three-year contract,” the United boss told Sky Sports .

“We're planning long-term. I've been given the job and if you lose a game or two, you don't wait for a call to be given assurances.

“But we started out with a plan and a recruitment plan is in place. I'm 100 per cent sure from my time here that the structure is right because it is always the manager who has the final say.”

United were expected to be busy in the last transfer window, but there ended up being more outgoings than arrivals at Old Trafford .

As reported by Goal , the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for Mario Mandzukic to arrive in January and Solskjaer confirmed there are still funds available should he need them.

He added: “The money is there. We've been looking at players and we were close to a couple but it's not right if you don't get the right players. The money is there to strengthen in January and in the summer.

“We're planning and we're looking. We're refining our targets, but just before the summer transfer window ended, the ready-made players weren't there. But the resources are there if the right players are available.”

He added when asked if United could dip back into the market in January: “Yes, definitely.

“Of course, we're looking at one or two new signings. We're one or two players light, and we've said that, but if the right ones are available in January then we might do something. If not, these players will give everything.”

United sit 12th in the Premier League table at present, with nine points taken from eight games, and will return to action on Sunday with a home date against arch-rivals and league leaders .