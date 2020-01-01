Solskjaer can manage Man Utd to the Premier League title - Kleberson

The Norwegian has struggled for consistency since taking the reins at Old Trafford but his former team-mate is backing him to land silverware

Former midfielder Kleberson believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead the Red Devils to a first Premier League title since 2013.

United have not been crowned champions of since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure seven years ago, with Jose Mourinho coming closest during the 2017-18 campaign as the Old Trafford outfit finished as runners-up to champions .

Kleberson was a team-mate of Solskjaer's during the Brazilian's two years at United, with the pair striking up a good relationship due to the amount of time they spent together recovering from injuries.

And the 2002 World Cup winner believes the Norwegian coach has the required character to bring the glory days of Ferguson's reign back to the Theatre of Dreams.

“When I saw he was coaching at United I was really happy for him," Kleberson tells Goal. "He has a good personality, is very positive and confident and he knows what he is looking for.

"I know he’s got a lot of management technique from Sir Alex Ferguson and he’s very good at what he does.

"A lot has changed at United recently. They’re looking for young players and that’s a big change. I’m sure he can make United a top team again and win the Premier League.”

Kleberson, who is now a coach at the Academy, has been watching United from afar in recent years and has been impressed with the improvements made by compatriot Fred during the 2019-20 campaign.

After struggling to adapt to the Premier League under Mourinho following his £52.5 million ($70m) arrival from , the 27-year-old midfielder has begun to thrive in recent months following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

“When he [Fred] arrived there it wasn’t an easy transition. He had a few tough months in the beginning and that was normal," Kleberson explains.

"He figured out quickly what he had to do different and now you see him he is more consistent player for United and more dynamic because he has changed his way he plays.

"When he was in he played further forward and now you see him more of a defensive role. It’s taken him time to get used to it but he has turned into a top player for United and it’s always good to see Brazilians doing well.”