Solskjaer still hopeful Man Utd can pull off 'one or two things' in transfer market with time running out

The Norwegian has hinted he could still add to his squad before the winter transfer window slams shut on January 31

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still optimistic that "one or two" transfer deals can be pushed "over the line" over the next week, with a number of key players still out injured.

The 46-year-old has been tipped to bring in reinforcements after watching his side suffer back-to-back defeats against and in the space of four days.

United are now six points behind fourth-placed in the race for the final spot, with two crucial cup ties up next which they can ill afford to lose.

The Red Devils will travel to Tranmere for a fourth-round tie on Sunday, three days before taking on local rivals in a semi-final second leg.

Solskjaer's position at Old Trafford has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, which has not been helped by a lack of activity on the recruitment front.

Ex-United ace Phil Neville has been among those calling for January signings, insisting that an inexperienced squad struggling for consistency will be unable to achieve success this season without any new additions.

Ahead of this weekend's meeting with Tranmere, Solskjaer delivered an update on the club's transfer plans, telling a press conference: "It is stretched but we’re getting players back after the break, so we will be better off for it.

"We’re still working on one or two things so let’s see if the club get it over the line."

C.P. midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this month, but Goal has learned that United have pulled out of negotiations due to the Portuguese club's €80 million (£68m/$88m) valuation.

The Red Devils have also reportedly launched a £30m ($39m) bid for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, though the Championship club are hoping to retain the midfielder's services until at least the end of the season.

Solskjaer's squad is being stretched to the limit at the moment, with prized trio Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay all sidelined through injury.

Victor Lindelof was also forced to miss United's 2-0 home defeat against Burnley on Wednesday, but he could be in line to return against Tranmere after recovering from an illness.

"Victor has recovered so he’s well again, so let’s see how well he feels today and tomorrow and apart from that no one has got any knocks that are anything to think about," Solskjaer added.