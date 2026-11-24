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Senegal have been reinstated as Africa Cup of Nations 2025 champions after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a decision that handed the title to Morocco. In a unanimous verdict, the court ruled that the referee had acted within his "sole authority" when he restarted the chaotic final in Rabat following Senegal's walk-off protest in January.

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CAS overturn Morocco title award

Senegal have won their appeal against the decision that stripped them of the 2025 title, ending a legal battle that lasted around 10 months. The Teranga Lions beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in January's final, with Pape Gueye scoring the winner.

However, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals board ruled on March 17 that Senegal had breached competition rules by leaving the pitch in protest, and awarded Morocco the match 3-0. According to BBC Sport, a three-man CAS panel heard the case in Lausanne on October 8.

Referee's 'sole authority' decisive

The panel unanimously backed referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to restart the game after Senegal returned to the pitch. CAS said in a statement that "the referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority".

"By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume," the statement added.

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How the chaotic final unfolded

The controversy erupted in second-half stoppage time. Moments after Senegal had an Ismaila Sarr header ruled out for a foul on Achraf Hakimi, Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after Brahim Diaz was tugged back by El Hadji Malick Diouf. Then-Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led several players down the tunnel in protest.

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When play resumed after a delay of more than 15 minutes, Diaz's Panenka-style attempt was saved by Edouard Mendy, before Gueye struck in extra time. Following the CAS verdict, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has pledged to respect the court's ruling, bringing the long-running dispute to an end.

Senegal celebrate, Morocco yet to respond

Senegal's football federation celebrated the verdict on social media with a picture of the trophy lift, captioned "again and always champions of Africa".

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Morocco's federation are yet to comment, and the decision is unlikely to settle the debate among their supporters. Both nations have already qualified for the 2027 edition of the tournament.