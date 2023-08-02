Sofyan Amrabat has said yes to Man Utd transfer - and official bid will be sent to Fiorentina after Donny van de Beek or Fred leaves Old Trafford

Soham Mukherjee
Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina 2022-23Getty
Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly given the green light for a move to Manchester United and the Red Devils will soon send an official bid to Fiorentina.

  • Amrabat wants United
  • Red Devils to send official bid
  • Must first offload either Fred or Van de Beek

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Morocco international is keen to complete his proposed transfer to Old Trafford. He is believed to have turned down offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, including one from Al-Ahli, as he has set his heart on a new challenge with the Premier League giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are yet to submit an official bid for Amrabat to Fiorentina. However, they will send it soon after either Fred or Donny van de Beek leaves the club. While Fred has been targeted by Fulham and Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, Spanish outfit Real Sociedad are said to be eyeing a loan deal for Dutch midfielder Van de Beek.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fiorentina might demand around £30 million ($39m) for Amrabat. This was the figure mooted earlier in July when the 26-year-old initially told the Italian club of his desire to leave.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Amrabat (C)Getty Images

Fred Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Donny van de Beek 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? Man United will hope to wrap up the deal for Amrabat before their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.

