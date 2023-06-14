Soccer Cities guide to Prague: Slavia vs Sparta derby, stadiums, where to stay & things to do

GOAL brings you key details about the Prague derby, including how to get there and more

Thinking of timing a holiday to Prague with a fantastic football day out?

With enmities that stretch back to the 19th century, games between Slavia and Sparta are invariably tense affairs, with intrigue and fireworks aplenty, especially when the stakes are high in the league or cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Prague derby, including how to get to the stadiums, places to stay in the city and some cool things to do while there.

Prague derby: Slavia vs Sparta

The Prague derby is played between cross-city rivals Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague.

It is the biggest game in Czech football, with a long-running history dating all the way back to 1896.

They have locked horns over 300 times and Sparta have been the more successful of the two, though Slavia have held their own too, and recently came out on top when the sides met in the 2023 Czech Cup final.

Games are played at relatively compact grounds, meaning that the atmosphere is right on top of the players, and supporters always ensure a colourful display with elaborate tifos and flares.

Where is the Prague derby played?

Games between Sparta Prague and Slavia Prague are generally played at the clubs' respective home grounds. Sparta play games at Stadion Letna, which is situated on the western bank of the Vltava river and Slavia play at the Fortuna Arena, which is a 30-minute drive away on the east bank of the river.

Stadion Letna

Stadium: Stadion Letna Capacity: 18,887 Built: 1917

Stadion Letna (also known as epet Arena), has been the home of Sparta Prague since 1917, when it was first built. It has a capacity of 18,887.

Named after the Letna hill, which overlooks the city, the stadium has a storied history, bearing witness to some of the club's biggest achievements, as well as a number of socio-political moments during the Velvet Revolution.

As well as an evolving name due to sponsorship reasons, the ground has undergone a number of renovations over the years, with the most recent upgrade happening in 2009.

HOW TO GET THERE: The nearest metro stations are Vltavska (line C) and Hradcanska (line A). The tram stop Sparta is situated outside the ground and is served by lines 1, 2, 8, 12, 25 and 26.

You can find Stadion Letna in the interactive map below.

Fortuna Arena

Stadium: Fortuna Arena Capacity: 19,370 Built: 2008

The Fortuna Arena is home to Slavia Prague and it is the more modern of the two main football stadiums in the city, having been officially opened in 2008.

It has a capacity of 19,370, making it the country's biggest football venue, and is situated in the Vrsovice district.

Thanks to its modern qualities, the stadium has been used by UEFA for a number of finals, including the 2013 Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, while the 2023 Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina was also played there.

Initially, the stadium was named after Slavia's former ground, Eden Arena, but has since taken on the names of sponsors. Since 2022, it has been known as the Fortuna Arena.

HOW TO GET THERE: The nearest metro station to the Fortuna Arena is Zelivshkeho and the train stop is called Praha-Eden. In terms of buses, the ground is served by number 135, 136, 150 and 213 services.

You can find the Fortuna Arena in the interactive map below.

Where to stay in Prague

Prague has an abundance of hotels and accommodation for visitors, with a selection of places to stay scattered across the city.

The Stare Mesto (Old Town) is full of beautiful boutique hotels as well as luxurious classic options. There are also plenty of affordable options available too, which you can find below.

Things to do in Prague

At a glance:

Old Town Square

Prague Castle

St Vitus Cathedral

Charles Bridge

Paying a visit to the Old Town Square in Prague is a must, according to TripAdvisor, which ranks the 13th century plaza as the top attraction for tourists. Prague Castle also features highly on the list, along with the Charles Bridge and St Vitus Cathedral.

There are a number of walking tours available if you are feeling fit and sprightly, as well as a river cruise if you prefer a more sedate journey around the city.

The Czech Republic is famous for its beer, with Staropramen being one of Prague's biggest brewers, but there are lots of microbreweries situated throughout the city, with tours available.

Flights to Prague

Visitors wishing to fly to Prague from abroad can fly to Vaclav Havel Airport, which is an international airport and the largest in the Czech Republic.

The airport is a base for Ryanair and Eurowings, as well as being a hub for Smartwings and Czech Airlines.

