Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson says he was nearly hit by lighters during his side's clash with Benfica, and the Scottish star said that the home fans should take this as an opportunity to stop smoking.

The Reds emerged from their clash in Lisbon with a 3-1 advantage, with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in the first leg.

During the match, home supporters were seen throwing objects onto the field, with Diaz narrowly avoiding being hit after his goal, and Robertson says he too was close to being struck.

What was said?

"I got quite a few lighters thrown at me [taking a corner], maybe it will stop them smoking - so take the postives from it," he told BT Sport. "But you should try not to throw things on the pitch because it can hurt people, luckily none hit me."

Praise for Diaz

Former Porto star Diaz was the star of the show at the stadium of his old rivals, as he assisted Mane's goal before adding one of his own late on.

Article continues below

The Colombian received a hostile welcome, and Robertson was full of praise for how the January signing handled being in the spotlight.

"He got a nice reception from the start, playing for one of their rivals," Robertson said. "A good goal for him and a two-goal cushion makes a difference. Hopefully we can get the job done."

Further reading