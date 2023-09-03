Six-bedroom, £8k-a-month villa & a private translator: What Man Utd are funding for Mason Greenwood following loan transfer to Getafe

Manchester United are reportedly funding a six-bedroom, £8,000-a-month villa and a private translator for Mason Greenwood at Getafe.

The 21-year-old forward has left Old Trafford for a season-long loan in Spain.

United agreed to part with the one-cap England international at the end of a long-running internal investigation.

Greenwood has not played since January 2022 following his arrest amid accusations of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, but a decision on his professional future has only just been made.

Greenwood has linked up with La Liga side Getafe for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

While he is off the books at United for now, the Red Devils are reported to still be heavily involved in his career and everyday life.

The Sun claims that a bespoke care package has been put in place. United are said to be covering the £8,000-a-week cost of a villa close to Getafe’s training ground and a translator that is available 24/7.

Visits from friends and family are also being funded by the Red Devils, with father and agent Andrew Greenwood expected to move in with his son at some stage.

Getafe have defended their decision to acquire Greenwood, as they look to get his playing career back on track, and The Sun says that the Old Trafford academy graduate has not yet given up on forcing his way into United’s long-term plans – with his current contract due to run until 2025.