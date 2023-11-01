Sir Bobby Charlton: Man Utd and England legend died after striking a window sill in accidental fall at care home

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home in Knutsford, an inquest has heard.

Sir Bobby passed away at the age of 86 at Macclesfield General Hospital on 21 October, prompting tributes from around the football world.

During an inquest into his death held at Cheshire Coroner's Court on Wednesday, it was heard that he had been living at The Willows nursing home in Knutsford, which specialises in caring for patients with dementia.

Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, concluded that Sir Bobby's death was accidental. The hearing was told that he struck a window sill and "possibly a radiator" after losing his balance when standing up from his chair.

More to follow.