Shot-shy Haaland registers unwelcome first since 2020 in Man City defeat at Tottenham

Chris Burton
|
Erling Haaland Manchester City Tottenham 2022-23Getty
E. HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City, but his latest outing saw him fire in no shots for the first time since September 2020.

  • Man City beaten at Spurs again
  • No shots from Haaland
  • First time since 2020

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker has registered 31 goals for the reigning Premier League champions this season, with that haul including four hat-tricks, but he was contained throughout 90 frustrating minutes against Tottenham. Haaland failed to fire in a single effort on goal for the first time as a City player, with the last time he misfired so badly coming during his days at Borussia Dortmund during a meeting with Duisburg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland’s struggles at Spurs should come as no surprise as City are still waiting on their first goal as a collective at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side having now had 84 attempts without hitting the net across five matches in north London.

WHAT NEXT? A 1-0 defeat for City, which came courtesy of a record-breaking strike from Harry Kane, leaves them five points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race having played a game more than the Gunners.